Kenny Pickett says goodbye to Pittsburgh

Two days after the announcement that the Pittsburgh Steelers had traded former first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, he shared his goodbyes on Instagram.

Pickett did not mention the Steelers specifically, but thanked the city for his experiences over the past seven years, starting with his freshman season at Pitt back in 2017.

Now, Pickett will have the opportunity to play for the Eagles behind starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. Pickett grew up an Eagles fan, which brings him full circle in his NFL career after a rocky two seasons with the Steelers since he was drafted in 2021.

Kenny Pickett grew up in New Jersey as an Eagles fan. Now he gets to go play for the team he rooted for. pic.twitter.com/ttY7Yeacfi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

It was clear after suffering an ankle injury in the 2023 that promoted an opportunity for Mason Rudolph to shine that a change of scenery might be best for both ends, and now it comes to fruition.

Once Russell Wilson announced his intent to sign with the Steelers, Pickett “preferred to move on,” ESPN shared.