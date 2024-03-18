Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers’ Super Bowl odds shoot up

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

After signing Russell Wilson, trading Pickett, acquiring Justin Fields and adding names like Patrick Queen and DeShon Elliott, those odds have taken a significant jump forward. Heading into the second week of the open market, and with plenty of moves still expected to be made, Pittsburgh currently holds +5000 odds to win a Lombardi Trophy this season.

“It’s going to be weird, but I mean, you know. I wanna be that villain, I want to be that guy,” Queen said. “I’m looking to do some stuff to them.” In 2023, the Ravens defense became the first to ever lead or co-lead the league in scoring defense, sacks and takeaways. Queen shined playing next to Roquan Smith, but can he be the same difference-maker now that he’s “the guy” at linebacker? “The whole situation is, you know, (Smith) definitely helped me, and I definitely learned a lot from him,” Queen said, via Trib Live. “But at the same time, I’ve got to go out on the field and perform. I’ve got to play. I’ve got to tackle. I’ve got to do these things. I’ve got to catch the ball.