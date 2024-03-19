Mel Kiper, Daniel Jeremiah release updated 2024 NFL mock drafts following free agency wave

With the first wave of NFL free agency in the books, NFL draft analysts far and wide are sharing their post-free agency NFL mock drafts. Two of the industry’s best, Mel Kiper and Daniel Jeremiah, each released their 2024 NFL mock drafts Tuesday. Here’s a look at who each of them projected for the Steelers to select with the 20th overall pick in this year’s draft.

Mel Kiper (ESPN) — Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network) — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

The Steelers have undergone a complete makeover at quarterback, but they still need an upgrade at tackle to play opposite last year’s first-round pick, Broderick Jones.

Given the Steelers’ recent trade of veteran wideout Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, Kiper’s selection of Brian Thomas Jr., currently sitting as WR4 in his 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings.

Jeremiah’s pick makes plenty sense, too, as Guyton is a true right tackle that would allow Broderick Jones to slide back over to the left side of the line at his natural position. It would relegate OT Dan Moore Jr. back to his natural position too — on the bench, as a backup.

Unfortunately, regardless of what position they draft, they’ll still have a hole to fill somewhere, with wide receiver, offensive tackle and center all top-end needs that must be addressed before the start of the season.