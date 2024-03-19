Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers eyeing potentially huge move for receiver

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Steelers Insider Hints at Massive Move Coming | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
“Yeah, or bigger is all I will tell you, Rich,” Dulac said. “It might not even be Mike Williams, it might be a bigger catch.”
If Dulac is referring to the free agent class, it may be harder to find someone who’s “bigger” in name than Williams. Maybe they have their eyes on Michael Gallup or Odell Beckham Jr., or maybe Dulac is referring to a trade.
The team has already dealt Diontae Johnson and Kenny Pickett and wasted no time trading for Fields. If the next deal is for a wide receiver, the “biggest” name they could reach for may be San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk, who’s available for trade - at the right price.
Steelers getting cold feet on Tyler Boyd? | Aaron Gershon, Cincy Jungle
However, a report from The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly indicates that the Steelers may have other plans.
“Some people (not all) inside Steelers not 100% on board with signing Tyler Boyd,” Kaboly tweeted. “There is still time to work things, and everything is still on the table, but it doesn’t appear anywhere close to a sure thing like it appeared to be a week ago at this time.”
Boyd has been a Bengal for his entire eight-year NFL career thus far, competing against the Steelers twice a year. However, he is from Pittsburgh and played his college football for the Pitt Panthers.
Ex-Steelers OC Thinks Russell Wilson/Justin Fields Package Will Be Lethal | Chris Ward, Steelers Now
Former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley thinks a Russell Wilson and Fields combination would be a nightmare for defensive coordinators to plan for.
“I would hate to be a DC preparing to play @DangeRussWilson and Fields. I see a series a half for Fields that brings different element. Not enough practice time,” Haley wrote on X.
Chris Simms of NBC Sports also threw it out there that the Steelers should have a special package for Fields.
