Steelers free agency files: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Approaching the 2024 NFL free agency, we’ll be scouting as many of the potential depth pieces and other free agents who the Steelers could have their eyes on. We’ll break down the player’s career in the NFL thus far, strengths and weaknesses, projected contract value and their fit with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s system is very run-heavy. The team may be in the market for a number three running back to spread the workload further so that Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are fresh later in the 2024 season. The Steelers usually prefer to target players with strong character and pedigree, and Kansas City Chiefs impending free agent Clyde Edwards-Helaire could be a player that fits that bill.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire free agent profile

Current NFL team: Kansas City Chiefs

Height/weight: 5'7”, 207 pounds

College: LSU

NFL Experience: 4 NFL seasons

Best fit: Passing down back

NFL draft pedigree: 2020 NFL Draft first-round selection (No. 32)

Player Bio

The rushing stats have been trending downward in each of his four NFL seasons. Edwards-Helaire was miscast as a starter capable running back. He was a draft bust, it happens NFL teams miss on prospects. However, that doesn't mean that they can't be useful players in other schemes or as role players. He has a career yards per carry of 4.2, along with a career yards per reception of 8.6. The best statistical season for him was his rookie season in 2020.

The Chiefs effectively completely phased him out of their offense as running back Isaiah Pacheco became the featured back. He barely played for them during the 2024 season.

Player overview

Edwards-Helaire is comparable in size to current Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. However, he doesn't play with the same type of violence that Warren does. Edwards-Helaire doesn't have the best vision and seems to be better out in space. He should not be in on short yardage downs, as he would be better served to be in on obvious passing situations.

Strengths

Good receiving option, whether out of the backfield or as an option out wide

Slippery as a runner

Should fit well in a zone-style running scheme

Team-first player

Only two career fumbles

Good receiving option

As an outlet option, Edwards-Helaire can be an effective receiving option out of the backfield. Giving the quarterback an additional short to intermediate option out of the backfield. Arthur Smith doesn't utilize a third receiver often in his scheme, the running back position should continue though to see a fair share of targets.

Slippery style runner

Edwards-Helaire's running style is somewhat reminiscent of former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell. That stutter step, plant, and go — no one other than Bell has been as successful at it as he was. However, Edwards-Helaire at times does a pretty good impersonation of it. Able to fool the defender by seeming to lean in one direction, only to plant and go in another one. While the tackling in this clip is horrendous, it's the skill that Edwards-Helaire displayed during the play picking up huge chunks of yardage.

Weaknesses

Foot speed — Not going to run away from anyone, even in the open field. Struggles to get to the outside.

Vision — Very poor at finding the open hole

Contact — Doesn't initiate contact with the defender, doesn't run with aggression

Blocking — Can tend to take poor angles when engaging blitzes

Limited usage — Has handled 15+ carries in just eight of 32 career starts

Lack of special teams experience — Zero snaps on special teams over four seasons with the Chiefs

Edwards-Helaire is not very fleet of foot, so he's not likely to produce a large number of explosive plays. He seems to run into the back of his lineman far too often due to his poor vision following plays. Mike Tomlin often has been quoted as saying he'd rather say, “Woah” than, “Sick em!” A coach shouldn't be concerned with having to coach physicality into a player; you either play with it, or you don't.

In Pittsburgh, the third running back on the depth chart will be expected to play a role on special teams, so he'd be wise to make quick friends with Steelers special teams coach Danny Smith. That's the best way for them to make the team, though it could be unlikely given his lack of experience in this phase of the game in the NFL.

Market value estimate: One-year, veteran minimum benefit contract — 1 year, $1.25 million