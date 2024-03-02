2024 NFL Combine Open Thread QBs, RBs and WRs

The NFL in its infinite wisdom decided to go with the NFL Channel only this year.

The Steelers hold picks #20 - 1st, #51 - 2nd, #84 - 3rd, #120 & #121 - 4th, #197 - 6th, #238 - 7th.

Today we have QBs, RBs and WRs, I don’t think they’ll choose a RB this draft, but they need a QB and WR.

WRs of some interest that will be available after round 1. All third round type prospects that could slide do to volume of WRs going at the top of the draft.

Tez Walker: Washington - 6’ 2” 200lbs.

Jalen McMillan: Washington - 6’ 1” 192lbs.

Jermaine Burton: Alabama - 6’ 0” 200lbs.

Johnny Wilson: Florida St. - 6’ 7” 267lbs.

Brenden Rice: USC - 6’ 3” 210lbs.

QBs to watch:

Joe Milton: Tennessee: - 6’ 5” 245lbs. 7th. This one is here for Yinzer.

Let us know who you’re keeping an eye on so we can watch too.