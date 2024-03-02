Andy Russell and the 1971 Steelers

Before there was a dynasty in Pittsburgh, or a standard, or even an Immaculate Reception, there was the Same Old Steelers. Until Franco Harris’ playoff miracle, the black and gold hadn’t had a winning season since 1963. But if the movie version of the Steelers dynasty had a prequel, it would be 1971 and Andy Russell’s team-MVP season.

In ‘71, many pieces of the Steel Curtain defense were already in place. Veterans including Joe Greene, L.C. Greenwood, Russell and Mel Blount welcomed new rookies Dwight White, Jack Ham, and Mike Wagner. They were greatly needed, as Pittsburgh would rely on its defense much of the year. Terry Bradshaw’s second season saw him throw 22 interceptions to only 13 touchdowns. Here’s how NFL Films described Russell that season.

“Andy Russell has been an All-Pro, and is one of the Steelers most consistent players. But he hits like he’s still trying to make the team.” - NFL Films in 1971

In Week 1 of the ‘71 season, the defense allowed just 141 total yards to the Chicago Bears. It was a dominating performance for 58 minutes, however the offense had seven turnovers throughout the game. With a 15-3 lead in the fourth quarter, the offense fumbled away a touchdown return. Then, with two minutes left, they fumbled again. Russell’s only miss of the game happened at the game's most crucial moment, whiffing on former Steelers quarterback Kent Nix during a QB draw. The 17-15 loss stole the accolades from an otherwise impressive defensive performance.

In Week 3, the Chargers found themselves in the red zone three times in the last five minutes of the game. A touchdown on any one of the drives would be enough to win. But the Steelers defense gave up zero points. The final drive included three plays from within the two-yard line.

In Week 8, the Steelers hosted the Browns with a shot at a tie for the division lead. When Bradshaw was knocked out of the game, Pittsburgh’s defense rose to the occasion, sacking quarterback Bill Nelson three times and picking off two of his throws. The win meant with six games left, the Steelers had a division title in their sights.

A week later in Miami, Andy Russell recovered a key fumble that Terry Bradshaw would turn into a 21-3 lead. Unfortunately, this second-quarter moment would be the turning point of the season. Following that, Bob Griese led a three-touchdown comeback to give the Dolphins the victory. Pittsburgh would still be in the pennant race in Week 11, but back-to-back losses to Houston and Cincinnati would eliminate them from contention.

Russell and the Steelers defense would still find moments to shine. In Week 14, they held the Rams to 237 total yards. It probably would have been an easy victory for Pittsburgh, if not for Terry Bradshaw’s four interceptions. Pittsburgh would finish the season at 6-8, but it was their most promising season in a decade and foreshadowed the arrival of the Steel Curtain dominance. The team named Andy Russell the MVP of the season and sent him to his third of seven Pro Bowls. His true contributions from that season are largely lost to time. His Topps card from 1972 literally lists zero stats from his MVP campaign. His jersey is largely missing from the highlight reels of the season.

For a team that celebrates six Super Bowl titles, few will look back fondly at 1971. But as we honor the legacy of the 10-time captain, remember this time, before “The Standard was The Standard,” when Andy Russell was the standard.