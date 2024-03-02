Saturday Night Open Thread: Saying Goodbye

It is with some mixed emotions that I will be stepping away from hosting our beloved SNOT.

I am very passionate about a few things in life. I couldn’t love my wife and kids more, family is everything to me. I also love cooking and eating good food, the sharing of adult beverages, campfires, good company, listening to 80’s hairbands, and obviously cheering on my beloved Habs and Steelers. That’s why this Saturday night adventure has been so much fun. Many of you share similar passions.

SNOT started out as, incredibly enough, a good thing to actually come out of Covid. I started it as a fan post and it received about as many comments as the Friday night open thread. It was maybe a month or so before it was a regular feature on the main page much to the delight of many of us stuck at home on a Saturday night.

I have loved the discussions about so many of our shared passions. I have learned a great deal from many of you. Cooking ideas, recipes and some new music for sure, but about how to have real debate, something sadly missing from far too much of our society today. This is such a great group!

I feel very fortunate that you have put up with me as your host for so long. I just feel that the time has come to pass the torch, so to speak. I am happy to let you know that SNW will be taking over as your regular host. I am sure that with his talents and leadership you all are in great hands.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for letting me share in your joy and love of our favourite football team.

Cheers!