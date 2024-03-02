 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Adam Schefter hints Justin Fields to Steelers is more likely than Falcons

Schefter hints that the Steelers are a more likely option

By Jarrett Bailey
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

It was widely speculated that a Justin Fields trade could be worked out during the week of the NFL Combine. While nothing has come to light yet, ESPN’s Adam Schefter threw a small wrench into what many believed would happen.

Speaking on SportsCenter, Schefter said that Fields going to Atlanta would be surprising, and hinted that the Steelers are still very much interested in the Bears quarterback.

“I think Atlanta will be something of a surprise right now to trade for Justin Fields,” Schefter said. “There’s been some conversation about the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maybe something can be figured out there.”

The Falcons and Steelers share several similarities. They both have terrific skill position players, good defenses, and feel like they are a quality quarterback away from being real players in their respective conferences. While the Raiders have also been put in the Fields conversation, it just doesn’t make a lot of sense with his former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy getting the offensive coordinator job in Las Vegas. There was a clear disconnect between the two in Chicago, and reuniting elsewhere doesn’t make sense. It looks like it will either be Atlanta or Pittsburgh that land Fields.

