Top prospect fits for the Steelers to consider in Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

We’re fully into the swing of NFL Draft season. Free agency has provided some answers to a few of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ outstanding questions (particularly at quarterback), but there are still several holes that need filling out on Pittsburgh’s depth chart.

Among the most pressing needs that general manager Omar Khan and company will need to address are offensive tackle, cornerback, and wide receiver.

Being able to solidify these spots with early picks in the draft will definitely be possible; the big question is, which players will don the black and yellow?

Let’s discuss some of the top prospects from the 2024 class that would help elevate the Steelers roster in Rounds 1 and 2 of the NFL draft.

Top prospects to consider in Round 1

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Turning over a new leaf with quarterback Russell Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will be all for naught unless the Steelers can shore up the offensive line.

Center is certainly a huge need, though taking a player at a non-premium position in the first would be a suboptimal use of draft resources. Plus, there are quality prospects at center who will likely be available to them later.

Going with a tackle who can shore up protection opposite 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones feels like a move that’ll go much further in the long run. There should be a handful of options available to the Steelers at pick 20, though they won’t have to look much further than where they plucked Jones from a year ago.

Top Steelers’ brass were present at Georgia’s recent pro day to watch, among others, offensive tackle Amarius Mims. Though he only has eight career starts under his belt at the collegiate level, his combination of off-the-charts athleticism and power makes Mims a tantalizing prospect:

Amarius Mims running 5.07 at 6'7" | 340 LBS



pic.twitter.com/pu68jA1Dg1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 3, 2024

The other benefit of selecting Mims is that all of his reps at Georgia came at right tackle.

Bringing him into the fold would fill a vacancy left behind by Chukuma Okorafor, who recently signed with the Patriots, and would enable Jones to slide over permanently to his natural position of left tackle.

Building out through the trenches feels like the best move here.

Other tackle prospects of note: Troy Fautanu (Washington), Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

It’s entirely conceivable that many of the top offensive tackles could be gone by the time Pittsburgh is on the clock at 20. Should that occur, a pivot to cornerback would be a solid choice for Khan after the Steelers cut ties with veteran Patrick Peterson this offseason.

Iowa’s Cooper DeJean would be an intriguing pick among the top prospects likely to be available.

About DeJean, NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes:

Highly competitive defensive back with plus ball skills and noteworthy special teams value. DeJean is big and bundled for a cornerback, with muscular arms and tight hips. He has fantastic interception production, but his movements are more linear than fluid, and he doesn’t have the easy change of direction needed in man coverage on the next level. His best football is played with his eyes forward, using his instincts to challenge quarterbacks and his big downhill burst to smack whatever needs smacking ... DeJean should be a big athletic tester, which will help get the hype train going, but finding the proper schematic fit will be important in unlocking his best football as a zone corner or interchangeable safety.

In short, DeJean is an incredibly versatile player who could be deployed in multiple spots throughout a formation.

However, these Swiss Army knife strengths can also be fairly attributed to DeJean as concerns in his profile as well, as outlined by both Zierlein and fellow BTSC contributor Ryland Bickely in our official profile,

Landing a corner with stronger man coverage skills might make more sense from a scheme fit perspective, but taking on a guy who has the flexibility to play nickel back or safety would be beneficial as a whole to the overall ecosystem of the defense while adding some insurance to the free agent signing of safety DeShon Elliott.

There’s also something to be said for a player comfortable with wearing a black and yellow uniform already.

Other cornerback prospects of note: Nate Wiggins (Clemson), Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

While taking a center in the first round isn’t ideal, the Steelers have missed out on essentially all of the top free agents at the position to this point in the offseason. Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson would be someone who could immediately step into playing time and fill a need— there is arguably solid value to that.

Additionally, Powers-Johnson drew rave reviews at the Senior Bowl despite only having one full season as a starting center at the collegiate level. Considering how highly he’s regarded already, there’s still some developmental room for Powers-Johnson in the professional ranks.

It’s worth noting that Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran and Zach Frazier from West Virginia are solid Day 2 prospects who can accomplish the same goal of filling the need at center. There are better uses of the 20th overall selection at play. However, Powers-Johnson is seemingly the consensus guy who’s the only center worthy of being a first-round pick and falls more into relatively “safe” territory.

If the board falls in a way that a plug-and-play center is the best move for Khan to make, then more power to them. Johnson-Powers would be a fine choice in that scenario.

Top prospects for Round 2

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Following the departures of wide receivers Allen Robinson II and Diontae Johnson, it’s vitally important that the Steelers add another strong pass catcher to the ranks. One logical fit would be Roman Wilson from Michigan, a player I liked quite a bit during my time at the Senior Bowl.

Standing out in the Wolverines’ run-heavy offense is an undoubtedly difficult task, though Wilson saw great success in his final season in 2023. Among 183 NCAA wideouts who saw at least 65 targets last year, Wilson ranked ninth in receiving touchdowns (9), 22nd in receiving grade, and 27th in yards per route run (2.68), per Pro Football Focus.

Here’s what Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network has to say about the young speedster, who came in at No. 49 on his top-50 prospect rankings:

Wilson is a compact, muscled-up wideout with elite burst and explosiveness ... He is at his best when he’s on the move, especially on deep-over routes. He attacks the leverage of the cornerback before exploding across the field and running away from his opponent. He gets matched up with safeties at times and that leads to enormous separation and explosive plays ... Overall, Wilson lacks ideal size, but he has rare speed and quickness. He reminds me of Packers WR Jayden Reed and I expect Wilson to make a similar impact at the next level.

It’s also worth considering that, per CBS Sports’ Dave Richard, Wilson met with the Steelers in Mobile during the practice week at the Senior Bowl. This is a player that both head coach Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan have been able to see up close and have had an opportunity to speak to already.

Our own Mike Nicastro has touted the former Michigan standout as someone who can take over for Calvin Austin III as the presumed primary slot target while adding a much-needed element of explosiveness to the offense.

Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Rounding things out with another Michigan product, Sainristil would be a tremendous addition to the Steelers’ secondary as a slot corner should the team address the offensive side of the ball in Round 1.

A former wide receiver, Sainristil is a touch undersized as a 5’9, 182-pound corner. Still, he more than makes up for his frame with his ability to attack the ball and create turnovers (seven interceptions, five defensive touchdowns over the past two seasons).

Take a look at what Damian Parson of The Draft Network has to say about the Wolverines’ standout:

Sainristil is a high-IQ football player. He reads route concepts well, especially from off-coverage and/or zone. He processes information quickly before engaging with a route threatening his area. Sainristil does a good job leveraging routes from depth before driving to click/close ... Sainristil’s time as a wide receiver is valuable when the ball is in the air. He can pluck the football from flight with ease. He has soft, confident hands. Sainristil battles at the catch point no matter how much smaller he is to the wide receiver’s frame. If he does not come down with the football, he will at least fight to break up the pass.

As noted with DeJean, Sainristil does not project as a bonafide defender in man and wouldn’t be a direct scheme fit as the CB2 opposite Joey Porter Jr. on the field.

Even so, there’s considerably less harm in taking a more role-specific defender on Day 2, and the Steelers have already met with Sainristil in an official capacity. He’s precisely the kind of tough, hard-nosed player that fits Pittsburgh’s identity and would endear himself to the fanbase in no time.

Which players did we miss as top 2024 NFL Draft targets for the Steelers? Join the Behind The Steel Curtain community and let us know in the comments!