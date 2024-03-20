Former Steelers QB Mason Rudolph posts farewell to Pittsburgh

Around a week after signing with the Tennessee Titans in free agency, former Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph posted a farewell message on his Instagram account, thanking Steelers fans, players, staff, coaches, and ownership.

“To the fans—your love and passion for the team is what makes it so special to play here. I will never forget playing in front of Yinz one final time this past December. All the Best. MR,” he concluded.

Rudolph was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Steelers, who traded up three selections to land the Oklahoma State product. Rudolph’s six years with the Steelers were full of ups and downs, from being QB3 to starting 13 games. He dealt with injuries, controversies with Myles Garrett and comments from Ben Roethlisberger, and criticism surrounding his play.

However, Rudolph ended his Steelers career on a high note. After entering 2023 as the Steelers QB3 — after many thought he wouldn’t even be on the team — Rudolph found himself as the starter for the final three regular season games of the year, leading Pittsburgh to a three-game winning streak that resulted in the team’s best offensive performances of the season and an eventual playoff berth.

The Steelers fell in the first round of the playoffs to the Buffalo Bills, but Rudolph had already established himself as a fan-favorite, providing more offensive spark in his four starts than the Steelers had seen all season.

During his time in the black and gold, Rudolph passed for 3,085 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He had an 8-4-1 career record in the regular season as a starter. After his one-year contract expired entering the 2024 offseason, he signed a one-year deal with the Titans worth up to $3.62 million.

Rudolph joins a Titans quarterback room with Malik Willis and 2023 second-rounder Will Levis.

As for the Steelers, they enter 2024 with a completely different depth chart at signal-caller than the prior year, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as their top two names at the position.