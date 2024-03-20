Steelers offseason moves: Pittsburgh needs to acquire a star receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a receiver, and Omar Khan could be cooking up yet another big move to bring in a proven star.

Over the last 24-36 hours or so, fans and media alike have speculated about names such as Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, who himself posted directly at Mike Tomlin on X, and Terry McLaurin.

While a trade for McLaurin and/or Samuel wouldn’t cost Pittsburgh a first-round pick, it is certainly possible that Aiyuk would- something that many fans are vocally against.

Which brings me to my point- there is far too much value put into draft picks.

For the Steelers, especially. Look at the last handful of years ever since Pittsburgh took T.J. Watt.

2018: Terrell Edmunds (No longer with team)

2019: Devin Bush (No longer with team)

2021: Najee Harris (May not get his fifth-year option picked up)

2022: Kenny Pickett (No longer with team)

2023: Broderick Jones (So far, so good)

While fans are against the Steelers trading their first-round pick, the best use of their first-round pick since 2018 was when they traded their 2020 selection for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Acquiring proven stars is never a bad idea- ask the Rams. They built a Super Bowl winning team by trading away a ton of draft picks for proven stars, and it worked.

In terms of the receiver issue at hand, the argument that many are making is the Steelers can just draft a receiver to be the predominant X opposite of George Pickens who will be the Y. And sure, that’s wishful thinking, and the Steelers are good at drafting receivers, so I completely hear that argument. However, whomever they draft isn’t going to be as good as someone like Brandon Aiyuk is right now. Ask the Titans how that can work out. They traded A.J. Brown and drafted Treylon Burks, assuming he could just pick up where A.J. Brown left off. In addition, Derrick Bell of Steelers Now made a tremendous point on X- ask the Bills if they regret trading a first-round pick for Stefon Diggs. Ask the Dolphins and Eagles if they regret doing the same to acquire Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown, respectively.

I do understand, however, the fans that say “Hey, draft a center or tackle in the first round.” I won’t argue with that logic, nor would i be upset if the Steelers did just that. To play devil’s advocate and stick with the argument at hand, though, I’ll say that there are still options available via free agency. Right tackle Kendall Lamm is still available, as is David Quessenberry. At center, former Rams center Brian Allen is still on the market. He dealt with injuries in 2022, and the Rams opted to go with Coleman Shelton in 2023 after a competition in camp. If the plan is to move Broderick Jones to left tackle, then signing a one-year rental at right tackle or center and using the first round pick to acquire a star receiver isn’t far fetched.

In terms of the money that Aiyuk will want on a new contract, he could ask for anywhere between $24-28 million per year. Which is fair. Fans want star players until the star player wants star player money. If he’s good, which Aiyuk is, then the money is worth it. Plus, the Steelers are projected to have north of $85 million in cap space next season, according to Spotrac. That number could be even higher should the cap have another big increase like we saw this offseason.

Every team will have holes of some sort. No matter what the Steelers do, it’s highly unlikely all of their holes will be filled and they’ll have a perfect roster. If they can acquire a star like Aiyuk to help their offense and their quarterbacks, then it’s a no-brainer.