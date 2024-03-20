Former Steelers CB Cam Sutton facing domestic battery chargers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton made unfortunate headlines Wednesday, as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department issued a post on social media seeking help locating Sutton, currently a “wanted subject” in an aggravated battery, domestic violence investigation.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating a wanted subject: Cameron Sutton, 29.



He is wanted for Aggravated Battery - Domestic Violence. He may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a plate number of… pic.twitter.com/uwn7H0sSXo — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) March 20, 2024

A report from ESPN elaborated on the investigation further after receiving more information from a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office:

Sutton is facing a charge of domestic battery by strangulation. Phil Martello, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, told ESPN on Wednesday that police have been unable to locate Sutton since March 7, when the arrest warrant was issued. Police had responded to a call early that morning at a house in Lutz, Florida, where Sutton allegedly battered a woman before fleeing the scene. Another sheriff’s office spokesperson told ESPN there was evidence of wounds on the woman’s body.

Sutton was with the Pittsburgh Steelers for six seasons before signing with the Detroit Lions in free agency last season. The Lions released the following statement in connection with the investigation: