Terrible Towel Tales: NFL executive says Steelers could cut Russell Wilson if he loses job to Justin Fields

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

One NFL executive believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers could move on from Russell Wilson before the season if Justin Fields outplays him in training camp.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter relayed that information on NFL Live (h/t Ross McCorkle of Steelers Depot).

“There’s no commitment, obligation, loyalty to any of these guys,” Schefter said. “They didn’t pay much for either one of them. I even had an executive say if Justin Fields outplayed him, Russell Wilson, during training camp, they could see them moving on from him before the season.”