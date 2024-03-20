Terrible Towel Tales: NFL executive says Steelers could cut Russell Wilson if he loses job to Justin Fields

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
NFL Exec: Russell Wilson Could Be Cut by Steelers If Outperformed by Justin Fields | Paul Kasabian, Bleacher Report
One NFL executive believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers could move on from Russell Wilson before the season if Justin Fields outplays him in training camp.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter relayed that information on NFL Live (h/t Ross McCorkle of Steelers Depot).
“There’s no commitment, obligation, loyalty to any of these guys,” Schefter said. “They didn’t pay much for either one of them. I even had an executive say if Justin Fields outplayed him, Russell Wilson, during training camp, they could see them moving on from him before the season.”
Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Steelers QB Situation | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
“I know what Russell Wilson is right now. I think Russell Wilson is a quarterback who will be benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Wright said.
Show host Colin Cowherd gave his thoughts that Fields isn’t a good fit for the Steelers, which Wright disagreed. He then gave his thoughts on how Fields is the superior quarterback of the two, and predicted exactly when the quarterback change will happen.
Texas Re-Sign Former Steelers WR | Stephen Thompson, All Steelers
The Houston Texans were pleased with what former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims brought in his first year with the organization and have re-signed him for the 2024 season, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.
Sims, who signed a free agent deal with the Texans and accounted for 3 catches for 25 yards, 4 punt returns for 49 yards and 3 kickoff returns for 71 yards. he took a 67-yard punt return back for a touchdown in the Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens, the first punt return for a score in the playoffs since 2013.
