NFL Draft 2024: Steelers bargain wide receiver targets

It’s been a wild start to free agency, but one thing has become clear for the Steelers: the offense will look drastically different. The headliner of course is the revamped QB room. Gone are Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, in are Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. But general manager Omar Khan didn’t stop his spring cleaning there. He also shook up the wide receiver room by trading away Diontae Johnson.

While Johnson may not have been considered one of the game’s elite receivers, his departure is no small thing for the Pittsburgh offense. Since he was drafted in 2019, Johnson’s led the team in most receiving stats, racking up 391 receptions, 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns. To put that into perspective, in that same time frame, Chase Claypool had the second-most yardage (2,044), Pat Freiermuth had the second-most receptions (155), and Claypool and Juju Smith-Schuster had the second-most touchdowns (12). You might have noticed that Claypool and Smith-Schuster haven’t been in the building for a minute.

Dealing Johnson away has created a talent void the Steelers must address. George Pickens has game-breaking ability, but behind him the cupboards are bare. Calvin Austin has intriguing speed but has yet to carve out a significant role. Van Jefferson was signed, but he is a bottom-of-the-depth-chart guy more known for his willingness to block in the run game than for his receiving production. Behind those three is a collection of career practice squaders: Dez Fitzpatrick, Marquez Callaway, and Denzel Mims.

To their credit, the Steelers don’t seem to be sitting pat. Chargers receiver Mike Williams was scheduled for a visit this week, but he signed with the Jets Tuesday before a meeting could occur. Brandon Aiyuk is a potential trade target and the 49ers receiver helped fuel those rumors with a social media post directed towards Mike Tomlin.

But even if Pittsburgh manages to bring in a veteran, they should continue to add through the draft. The Steelers have long buttered their bread by drafting and developing wideouts and the 2024 NFL Draft is once again deep at the position.

Previously we’ve looked at what tackles and interior linemen the Steelers should consider as the draft enters the mid-to-late rounds. Today, we wrap up on the offensive side of the ball by turning our attention to five receivers that might be worthy of a selection.

You’ll notice a couple of themes with these prospects. The ability to play the slot or as the Z receiver was strongly considered, as that is the role we would most associate with Johnson. The Steelers ask their receivers to play multiple positions, but we’ll be working under the assumption that Pickens will do a lot of work as the X unless the Steelers make a move for a star receiver that fills that role. Preference was also paid to players that tested well athletically and showed a consistent ability to catch balls away from their body.

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Age: 22

Height/weight: 5’10 3/4, 185 pounds

Arm Length: 30 3/8”

RAS: Incomplete

A late breakout, Roman Wilson’s senior season was his best, registering 48 receptions for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns while helping Michigan win a national championship. That earned him an invite to the Senior Bowl where he was one of the standouts. He certainly caught Mike Tomlin’s eye.

Background on this -- both Roman Wilson and Quinyon Mitchell said that Mike Tomlin came up to them before practice and told them to start going against each other all day. They did just that.



Both players have met with the Steelers a few times. https://t.co/oHeC10pzpp — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) January 31, 2024

Wilson didn’t put up prolific numbers in college, which could be attributed to Michigan’s offense. Head coach Jim Harbaugh prioritized running the ball and controlling time of possession. When Michigan did pass the ball, their quarterbacks functioned more like point guards evenly distributing the ball between pass catchers. So while Wilson was never the focal point of the offense, his tape still has a lot to like.

He’s a smooth route runner who wins with speed and looks comfortable catching the ball away from his body. Nearly identical in size to Johnson, Wilson has another similarity to the ex-Steeler in that he possesses a unique ability to create separation with his route running. He has faster straight-line speed than Johnson, but he isn’t nearly as elusive after the catch. Wilson will likely be selected in the second or third round depending on how quickly the top receivers are taken off the board.

Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Age: 23 (turns 24 in September)

Height/weight: 6’1, 189 pounds

Arm Length: 30 7/8”

RAS: 9.90

Ricky Pearsall is another prospect who will flirt with being a second-round selection. Pearsall is one of my favorite prospects in this draft. When you watch him play, his energy is infectious. He’s one of the prospects I would list if I had an “All-Juice” team.

That clip does a lot to highlight just what makes Pearsall an intriguing prospect. You’ve got the vertical leaping ability and timing. An absolutely ridiculous one-handed catch that displays his strong grip and body control. It’s fair to question if he’d be able to consistently take those types of hits repeatedly at the NFL level, but I love the attitude and moxy he showed to bounce back up. That attitude is reminiscent of all the times Hines Ward would get up smiling after taking a hard hit over the middle.

But the clip above is just one highlight in an impressive and versatile collegiate career for Pearsall. Starting out at Arizona State, Pearsall showed he could be used on jet sweeps and even as a gadget-play passer. He barely played in the COVID-19 2020 season and transferred to Florida in 2022. At Florida, he also showed he could contribute as a punt returner.

A five-year senior, Pearsall finished his collegiate career with 159 receptions, 2420 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns. He added 253 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns on 21 carries.

Pearsall is in a similar tier of prospect as Wilson. If he slips to the Steelers in the third round, they should sprint to the podium to make the pick.

Jalen McMillan, Washington

Age: 22

Height/weight: 6’1, 197 pounds

Arm Length: 32 1/8”

RAS: 8.55

The Washington Huskies had one of the most prolific passing attacks in the country over the past two seasons. Rome Odunze gets the headlines and Ja’lynn Polk is expected to be drafted highly as well. However, Jalen McMillan was UW’s Swiss-army knife. He played primarily in the slot or as the Z receiver, but they would line him up in the backfield as both a runner and as a Wildcat QB.

McMillan broke out as a redshirt sophomore posting 79 receptions for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns. He appeared well on his way to another productive season with 95 yards or more in the first three games of 2023 before suffering a knee injury against Michigan St. He didn’t return to the field until the last week of November. He did make up for lost time with a huge game against Oregon to send Washington to the College Football Playoffs, where he scored a touchdown in both games. His touchdown against Texas displayed his ability to win in space, as well as plus-hands as he adjusted to an off-target throw.

Pac-12 WR Rankings, 2023, via @CamMellor



No. 5 – Jalen McMillan, Washington



McMillian and Rome Odunze give the Huskies the top 1-2 combination in the conference, maybe the nation.pic.twitter.com/r7QmggYPOE — College Football Network (@CFN365) April 24, 2023

McMillan isn’t the most athletic prospect, but he still finished with a “Great” RAS score. Much like Johnson, he can win downfield, but his strengths will be working underneath and at the intermediate levels. He’s also a willing blocker on tape, which will be a plus for a Steelers offense that will want to run the ball a ton.

Bub Means, Pittsburgh

Age: 23

Height/weight: 6’1, 212 pounds

Arm Length: 33 1/4”

RAS: 9.74u

Of all the prospects listed here, Jerrod “Bub” Means is probably the biggest developmental project. Graded as a 3-star athlete coming out of high school, Means spent his freshman season redshirting at Tennessee not as a wide receiver but as a cornerback. After that year he decided to transfer to Lousiana Tech where he changed positions after sitting out the 2020 season due to the old transfer rules. Another transfer landed him in Pitt where he had 68 receptions for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns over two seasons.

While Means is a work in progress, he profiles as an archetype of receiver that is a personal favorite of mine: wide receivers who look and play like running backs. And he compares well physically to two current pros that fit this mold.

While I'm out here making wild WR comparisons (this is about physicals, not overall skill fwiw) pic.twitter.com/XZ2GP6VSZU — Ryan Parish (@RyanParishmedia) March 20, 2024

Means isn’t in the same stratosphere as Samuel and Moore were as prospects coming out of college. But he does many of the same physical tools they do with the fun wrinkle of having above-average arm length.

A bet on Means is mostly a bet on his physical traits. But I can’t help but daydream what a creative playcaller like Arthur Smith might do with an athlete like Means.

Corneilus Johnson, Michigan

Age: 23

Height/weight: 6’2 3/4, 212 pounds

Arm Length: 31 7/8”

RAS: 9.91

Corneilus Johson is another raw prospect who might be worth the Steelers’ attention later in the draft. He’s also the one most likely to play more as an X receiver should the Steelers want another big-bodied wideout.

We’ve already discussed how Michigan’s offense limited receiver production, so we won’t dive into that again. However, looking at Johnson’s playstyle and body type, it’s hard not to draw comparisons to another Michigan receiver who’s found success in the NFL: Nico Collins.

Not a perfect height/length comparison, but if Steelers are looking at mid-round WRs, Corneilus Johnson is an intriguing optionhttps://t.co/2404h80Rec pic.twitter.com/KCNoPJtsrU — Ryan Parish (@RyanParishmedia) March 20, 2024

Johnson isn’t flashy, but his best quality was his dependability when his number was called. In five seasons at Michigan, he had 138 receptions, 2,038 yards, 14 touchdowns and averaged 14.8 yards per catch. Right now he works best on vertical routes and in-breakers.

He has some true deep-threat potential pic.twitter.com/jAT4wCFg8U — Dustin Mosher (@Dustin_Mosher) March 17, 2024

With players drafted in the range Johnson is projected to go, you also look for other ways they can contribute, namely special teams. Johnson has that covered with a punt block on his tape.