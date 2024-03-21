Post Free-Agency Two-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft

NFL draft projections have changed drastically after a chaotic first week of free agency. While there are still plenty of moves to be made, we have a much clearer picture of what teams will be looking for when they are on the clock this April.

I placed myself in the war room of each franchise and did some wheeling and dealing along the way. Without further ado, here are my latest projections for every NFL team!

1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Following the Justin Fields trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers, this one is all but written in stone. Williams is the best quarterback prospect in years and immediately has the chance to turn the Bears into a playoff team in 2024.

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Reports have circulated that new Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn is pushing to draft “the next Lamar Jackson,” in LSU’s Heisman-winning QB Jayden Daniels. Given the way the NFL is trending, Daniels’ dual-threat ability will give opposing defensive coordinators headaches as they try and gameplan for him.

3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

The Patriots make it three consecutive signal-callers to start the draft as they begin their rebuild after the failed Mac Jones experiment. There are some murmurs that New England would pursue a veteran quarterback in free agency, but I think that ship has now sailed.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

The quarterback run is over, and the receiver run has begun. This is one of the best wideout classes in the history of the NFL Draft (seriously), and Harrison Jr. is arguably the top overall player in the class.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Keenan Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears last week, and the Chargers also cut WR Mike Williams, leaving the cupboard bare in the wide receiver's room. They absolutely have to give QB Justin Herbert some help, and Nabers is a tantalizing prospect with elite speed who can be a Pro Bowler in year one.

6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

As alluded to, three consecutive wideouts follow three consecutive quarterbacks in this exercise. There has been some talk circulating in the Steel City about the Steelers potentially trying to trade up for Odunze after meeting with him at the combine - but the price they would have to pay would be gargantuan. Also, why would the Giants trade out of this spot to bump back 14 spots?

7. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Am I boring you yet? So far, a lot of chalk, but Joe Alt is exactly what the Titans need, as they struggled to replace long-time LT Taylor Lewan last year. Andre Dillard just isn’t it. Anytime you have a young QB like Will Levis, the goal should be to protect him first and foremost.

8. TRADE: Atlanta Falcons trade pick to Minnesota Vikings: JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan

The Vikings will be in the quarterback market after losing signal-caller Kirk Cousins to ironically, the Falcons in free agency. They’ve shown plenty of interest in McCarthy and decide here that they don’t want to wait around to grab their guy. Atlanta can afford to bump back after signing Cousins — and fill some needs given the depth of this class.

9. Chicago Bears: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

A bit of a surprise here, as Chicago elects to pair a rare blend of size and speed at tight end with their new QB Caleb Williams. Bowers can line up all over the field and be the perfect safety blanket for a first-year signal-caller with a suspect offensive line.

10. New York Jets: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon

The Jets recently signed former Cowboys LT Tyron Smith to a one-year deal, and he will most likely assume the starting role protecting Aaron Rodgers’ blindside. However, Fuaga is one of the best linemen in the draft and can play both on the interior and the outside. It was clear that the Jets’ offensive line was a disaster last season, and if they want to keep their future Hall of Fame quarterback upright, they should keep on building in the trenches.

11. Atlanta Falcons from Minnesota Vikings: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Those savvy Falcons bump back three spots, acquire draft equity, and still draft the player they would have selected if they stayed at eight. This team desperately needs a pass-rusher, per usual, and Turner is the cream of the crop.

12. TRADE: Denver Broncos trade pick to Indianapolis Colts: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Denver allows Indianapolis to join the party early as the Colts have one mission this offseason: protect QB Anthony Richardson. Latham, a big-bodied two-year starter at Alabama brings a mean streak that is unmatched and has a chance to be one of the best tackles in all of football.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

This is another potential spot for a quarterback, but I think Las Vegas is fine with QB Aidan O’Connell in what will be a make-it-or-break-it year for the long shot. Fashanu struggled mightily against top competition last year (Ohio State) but was widely regarded as the best o-line prospect in this draft heading into the 2023 college football season.

14. New Orleans Saints: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

A popular name around Steelers circles, Fautanu’s stock is currently skyrocketing up boards due to a fantastic combine. He was pigeonholed as an interior lineman just a few months ago, but now folks are realizing that he can more than hold his own at tackle as well.

15. Denver Broncos from Indianapolis Colts: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

There’s always one, you guys. A pick that leaves you scratching your head. Who else to make it other than Sean Payton and the dysfunctional Broncos?

Nix is widely considered a second-round pick; however, I believe Denver will have their eye on a second-tier quarterback, which is why I have them trading back. The Heisman finalist will get his shot in the mile-high city, hoping to perform a bit better than their most recent first-round quarterback draft pick - Tim Tebow.

16. TRADE: Seattle Seahawks trade pick to Atlanta Falcons: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

The Falcons are at it again! This time they use some of the equity acquired in the trade back with the Vikings to move up and select the electric Thomas Jr., who will complement Drake London perfectly in an offense quickly on the rise.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Mitchell’s stock has ascended faster than GameStop’s back in 2021. The Senior Bowl standout has leaped Alabama CB Terrion Arnold as the CB1 in this class, and the Jaguars sit pretty and take the best player available at a position of need.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

This is a kick in the stomach for Steelers fans, as not only a key draft target goes off the board — but he also goes to a division rival. The Bengals are looking to get beefier up front and Mims will provide that, checking in at an eye-opening 6’7, 240 lbs.

19. Los Angeles Rams: Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois

Hall of Famer Aaron Donald recently announced his retirement, so the Rams have a massive hole in the middle of their defensive line. Newton is coming off foot surgery, but that shouldn’t deter his stock too much. He’s no Donald - but his explosiveness is rare for a dude his size. He had 7.5 sacks last year playing the interior for the Fighting Illini.

Pittsburgh has been searching for their answer at center since the retirement of Maurkice Pouncey in 2021. I think if you gave the front office truth serum, they would admit they made a mistake by drafting TE Pat Freiermuth over C Creed Humphrey, that same year.

Humphrey is now the anchor up front for the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Centers generally aren’t drafted in the first round, but JPJ is worthy of being an outlier - just like Pouncey was. I know plenty of people are talking about taking a receiver with this pick, but as we currently stand, there isn’t a center on the roster. It’s a much greater need.

In this scenario, the Steelers will also consider the likes of Oklahoma RT Tyler Guyton, Alabama CB Terrion Arnold, and Clemson CB Nate Wiggins — all of whom would be solid choices. If I had to pick a sleeper, it’d be Georgia WR Ladd McConkey.

21. Miami Dolphins: Graham Barton, C, Duke

This would probably mark the first time in NFL Draft history that two centers were drafted back-to-back! Barton, one of the most overlooked players in the class, would help fill arguably the Dolphins biggest need. He can play all five positions on the line but will slot in seamlessly as a center or guard.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

The Eagles had one of the best secondaries in the NFL during their Super Bowl run in 2023, but that wasn’t even close to the case last season, as they ranked towards the bottom half of the league in most categories. Arnold is talented enough to be a top-ten pick. The Eagles somehow always seem to have future stars fall right into their laps.

23. Seattle Seahawks: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

I know you’re probably confused, but this is the pick that was originally Minnesota’s, that ultimately turned into Seattle’s, after a trade with Atlanta. Got it?

This draft class is just so deep. Any other year an explosive, twitchy athlete like Verse would probably be a top-ten pick. The Seahawks do such a good job at maximizing value in the draft. Just look at last year, when they plucked CB Devon Witherspoon and WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Verse would be another home run.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

I’m pretty confident this pick will be a Texas receiver - either Mitchell or speedster Xavier Worthy. Following the release of WR Michael Gallup, Dallas will certainly be in the market to add a weapon on the outside, allowing CeeDee Lamb to continue to thrive in the slot. Plus, Jerry Jones just can’t help himself.

25. Green Bay Packers: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Wiggins is a lengthy but slender corner, weighing just 173 lbs. He ran the second-fastest time for a cornerback at the combine with a 4.28, so his makeup speed is off the charts.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Robinson’s play was inconsistent last year, but there’s no denying his skill set. He stood out at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine, recording a 4.48-second 40-yard dash, a 10-foot, eight-inch broad jump and a 34.5-inch vertical. The guy is a physical freak and should be a plug-and-play, double-digit sack dude.

27. Arizona Cardinals: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Latu is falling a bit due to questions surrounding his athleticism, but he’s incredibly polished and a technician who will be a future captain. The Cardinals finished 30th in the NFL last season in sacks, so landing an EDGE who can contribute right away is smart.

28. Buffalo Bills: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Man, it would be fun watching the fastest man on earth trying to run under a Josh Allen deep ball. Worthy broke the NFL combine record, running a 4.20 forty-yard dash a few weeks ago. After losing WR Gabe Davis to Jacksonville, Buffalo will be in the market for another pass catcher.

29. Detroit Lions: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

I like Tampa more than most and think he can sneak into the back end of the first round, helping a Lions secondary that was one of the worst in the league, and probably held them back from a shot at the Super Bowl.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

Standing at 6’4, 215 lbs., Coleman is the perfect complement to last year’s first-round pick WR Zay Flowers. With Odell Beckham Jr. leaving in free agency,and the rest of the cast like Rashod Bateman continuing to underwhelm - Baltimore will once again need to replenish the position through the draft.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Trent Williams can’t play forever, so it’d be wise of the 49ers to draft his potential replacement in Guyton, who is inexperienced but can learn from one of the best of all time.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

After signing WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and anticipating the return of WR Skyy Moore, I think the Chiefs ultimately go corner here. I’d expect a trade of CB L’ Jarius Snead coming soon, as their cap space is limited after re-signing DT Chris Jones, which will make this a top priority.

Round 2

33. Carolina Panthers: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

34. New England Patriots: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

35. Arizona Cardinals: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

36. Washington Commanders: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

37. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

38. Tennessee Titans: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

39. Carolina Panthers: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

40. Washington Commanders: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

41. Green Bay Packers: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

42. Houston Texans: T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

43. Atlanta Falcons: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

44. Las Vegas Raiders: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

45. New Orleans Saints: Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami

46. Indianapolis Colts: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

47. New York Giants: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

50. Philadelphia Eagles: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

If you like 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, you’re going to love Xavier Legette. He has a massive frame and makes just about every contested catch. Last year at South Carolina he returned both kicks and punts and even was used in the running game at times. He weighs 225 lbs. - which put into context, is about 60 pounds heavier than Steelers slot WR Calvin Austin III. He wasn’t very productive up until last season, but that was his first year with truly good quarterback play, as Spencer Rattler upped his game significantly.

Someone with his size should not be able to do this with the ball in his hands:

52. Los Angeles Rams: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

54. Cleveland Browns: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

55. Miami Dolphins: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

56. Dallas Cowboys: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

58. Green Bay Packers: Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State

59. Houston Texans: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

60. Buffalo Bills: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

61. Detroit Lions: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

62. Baltimore Ravens: Christian Haynes, G, Uconn

63. San Francisco 49ers: Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

64. Kansas City Chiefs: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

