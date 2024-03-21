 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers pre-draft visit tracker: All top 30, local visits ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Keeping track of who the Steelers have interest in ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

By Ryland Bickley
Offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga #75 of the Oregon State Beavers smiles on the sidelines during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. The Beavers beat the Sun Devils 31-7. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

With free agency winding down, the NFL’s main focus in the upcoming weeks will be the 2024 NFL Draft beginning on April 25. Ahead of the big day are top 30 visits, where NFL teams are allowed to bring up to 30 players on individual visits to their facilities for a private meeting. In-house visits with local players do not count towards the total.

With only limited slots for visits, looking at a team’s list of top 30 visits is a great way to keep an eye on the prospects they are most interested in. However, teams can also use the visits to feign interest in players or simply to answer medical questions they have about certain prospects.

Regardless, pre-draft visits remain an essential part of the draft season each year. Follow along with this article to receive updates on every reported Steelers pre-draft visit. The latest entries will be at the top of the article.

Total top 30 visits reported: 9/30

Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga

South Carolina WR Xavier Legette

Travis Glover’s visit was reported the day prior.

Mizzou DL Darius Robinson

Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley

Florida WR Ricky Pearsall

Georgia State OT Travis Glover

Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd

Florida State DL Braden Fiske

Reported: West Virgina C Zach Frazier

Originally reported by Bleacher Report and The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, the Twitter/X post announcing Frazier’s meeting with the Steelers was eventually deleted.

If it happened, the meeting likely didn’t count against the Steelers top-30 total as Frazier is a local player.

Washington RB Dillon Johnson

