Steelers pre-draft visit tracker: All top 30, local visits ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

With free agency winding down, the NFL’s main focus in the upcoming weeks will be the 2024 NFL Draft beginning on April 25. Ahead of the big day are top 30 visits, where NFL teams are allowed to bring up to 30 players on individual visits to their facilities for a private meeting. In-house visits with local players do not count towards the total.

With only limited slots for visits, looking at a team’s list of top 30 visits is a great way to keep an eye on the prospects they are most interested in. However, teams can also use the visits to feign interest in players or simply to answer medical questions they have about certain prospects.

Regardless, pre-draft visits remain an essential part of the draft season each year. Follow along with this article to receive updates on every reported Steelers pre-draft visit. The latest entries will be at the top of the article.

Total top 30 visits reported: 9/30

Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga

South Carolina WR Xavier Legette

Oregon State OL Taliese Fuaga, Georgia State OL Travis Glover and South Carolina WR Xavier Legette are on top 30 visits to the Steelers today.

Travis Glover’s visit was reported the day prior.

Mizzou DL Darius Robinson

#Mizzou DL Darius Robinson, whose Pro Day is Friday, recently visited the #Steelers, source said. He continues to be a player to watch after impressing at the Senior Bowl and Combine. Robinson has 20 Top 30 visits and private meetings scheduled with teams prior to the draft.

Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley

Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley has 30 visits set up with the Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Cowboys, Panthers, Buccaneers, Seahawks and 49ers, according to a source.

Those eight visits will take place over the span of 17 days in April.



Those eight visits will take place over the span of 17 days in April. Busy month for college football’s YAC king. pic.twitter.com/zHmApKdGxB — Josh Edwards (@EdwardsCBS) March 20, 2024

Florida WR Ricky Pearsall

Florida WR Ricky Pearsall was in for. predraft visit this week with the Steelers, per sources. Pearsall tested carry well at the combine with. 4.41 40 yard dash and a 42 inch vertical.

Georgia State OT Travis Glover

Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd

Florida State DL Braden Fiske

Update: Florida State DL Braden Fiske has upcoming Top 30 Visits with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers, sources said.



Fiske established himself as a potential first-round pick with a historic performance at the NFL Combine. https://t.co/lHJ7sclFS1 — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 15, 2024

Reported: West Virgina C Zach Frazier

Originally reported by Bleacher Report and The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, the Twitter/X post announcing Frazier’s meeting with the Steelers was eventually deleted.

If it happened, the meeting likely didn’t count against the Steelers top-30 total as Frazier is a local player.

Washington RB Dillon Johnson