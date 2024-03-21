Steelers Mock Draft: What if Pittsburgh traded for Brandon Aiyuk?

There is a greater-than-zero chance that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Omar Khan stun the NFL world once again with yet another big-name trade.

With all the talk over the last several days being centered around the Steelers’ potential interest in San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk, as well as Aiyuk himself posting directly at Mike Tomlin on X, Steelers fans are putting together their bulletin boards and connecting pieces trying to figure out what a trade would look like in order to acquire the star receiver.

Assuming Aiyuk goes for a similar package that A.J. Brown went for, it would be first and third round picks, and potentially a player, being sent to the 49ers. In this mock draft, I explore what the Steelers’ 2024 draft class could look like should they acquire Aiyuk.

Trade terms:

49ers get:

Pick 20

Pick 98 (via Eagles)

WR Calvin Austin III

Steelers get:

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Mock draft

Round 2, Pick 51: OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

Fisher spent his entire career with the Fighting Irish as their right tackle, and he performed admirably. He showed promise both as a pass blocker and run blocker, proving to be versatile in both zone and gap runs, as well as being able to keep edge rushers off the quarterback. According to PFF, Fisher had a true pass set pass block grade of 68.2, which was higher than the national average. He also ranked above the national average in every other gradable blocking measurable. Should he be able to translate that talent to the NFL level, the Steelers could feel confident about moving Broderick Jones back to his natural position at left tackle, and roll forward with Fisher on the right side.

Round 3, Pick 84: C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

The Steelers end up taking a Georgia lineman after all, just not at tackle. Van Pran was tremendous for the Bulldogs over the last three years. He allowed a grand total of just one sack in his Georgia career, and is one of the best overall interior lineman in this draft class. the bar was set so low last season by Mason Cole that as long as Van Pran is half as good as he was in Georgia, he’d be the best center the Steelers have had in the last three seasons.

Round 4, Pick 119: CB Elijah Jones, Boston College

If you want a pure man-coverage cornerback, Jones could end up being a steal in the fourth-round. He is one of the stickiest quarterbacks in the nation, and allowed a completion percentage of just 32 in 2023. He picked off five passes last season and allowed just one touchdown and just 194 yards receiving all year. In a stacked defensive back class, Jones is flying under the radar and could fall directly into the laps of the Steelers.

Round 6, Pick 178: WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice

The Steelers could find their long-term answer in the slot by taking McCaffrey. Over the last two years at Rice, McCaffrey hauled in 129 receptions for over 1,700 yards and 19 touchdowns. At 6-foot-2, he’s taller than the average slot receiver, which gives him a built-in advantage, and his 17 contested catches were the second most in the country in 2023. Pittsburgh would have the ability to move McCaffrey outside should they choose to, as well, and that type of versatility is something you don’t pass on in the sixth round.

Round 6, Pick 195: QB Carter Bradley, South Alabama

And to close out their draft, the Steelers get their third quarterback. Bradley actually played well during Senior Bowl week, which Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan were both on hand for. Plus, new quarterbacks coach Tom Arth attended South Alabama’s pro day to watch Bradley. He’s coming off a year in which he threw 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and completed 67 percent of his passes. His adjusted completion percentage bumps him all the way up to almost 76 percent, which ranks 30th in the nation. No one would expect Bradley to be a star, but if all goes well he could end up being a respectable backup.

At the end of the day, the Steelers address all of their needs, and get a star at a position of need in the process.