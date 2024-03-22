Terrible Towel Tales: What Steelers’ recent moves say about George Pickens

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Here are 10 things we need to see from the Steelers or hear from Tomlin, Khan and Rooney during the meetings, knowing that legitimate answers will be few and far between. But you have to ask, right? 1. Was going after Russell Wilson always the plan? I’m sure Tomlin will make it sound like a quarterback the caliber of Wilson being available at such a meager price ($1.2 million) forced them to at least reach out to him, but it should be entertaining to see how he spins the reason why Wilson is now the Steelers’ starting quarterback.

George Pickens is one of those players, and if he wants to remain a Steeler, he’d better shape up or he’ll be shipped out. Pickens, 23, displayed character unbecoming of representing the black and gold last season, throwing sideline tantrums and hurting drives with taunting penalties. As Pickens prepares for his third season with a vastly different offense around him, he might want to work on the attitude because the trade deadline isn’t until October.