Friday Night Open Thread

I heard Lonely Boy by The Black Keys the other day and it reminded me of a compilation cassette tape I made back in the day. (It’s an ancient form of storing recording sounds, Yinzer.) Its called “Driving Music”, that song would have fit perfectly. PS still have that tape.

I’m a huge NCAA Tournament fan, I heard a few years back that the first week is the busiest week of the year for vasectomies, that makes perfect sense. Wednesday afternoon procedure, Thursday-Sunday sitting with ice and a pillow in your lap (Jr would leap into my lap without warning back then.) till Sunday.