Steelers NFL Draft picks following Kenny Pickett, Diontae Johnson trades

After a busy free-agency period, all eyes are set on the upcoming NFL Draft. The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Steelers will have seven total picks spread out over all three days of the event, but barring trades, they are not set to pick in every round. Steelers general manager Omar Khan has been wheeling and dealing in his first two offseasons at the position, resulting in the team having a number of added and subtracted picks in the upcoming drafts.

The Steelers’ first trade in the 2024 offseason involved Pittsburgh sending wide receiver Diontae Johnson and the team’s seventh-round pick (No. 240) to the Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson and a sixth-rounder (No. 178), trading up 62 slots along with the player swap.

Pittsburgh entered the 2024 offseason with two fourth-round picks (Nos. 119 and 120), but traded the latter when they sent quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Eagles for a third-round pick (No. 98) and two 2025 seventh-rounders. With the move, the Steelers traded up 22 slots in the 2024 draft.

Pittsburgh had acquired the extra fourth-rounder from the Rams in the 2023 Kevin Dotson trade, in which the Steelers sent Dotson, a 2024 fifth-round pick (No. 155), and a 2025 sixth-rounder to the Rams in exchange for the Rams’ 2024 fourth-rounder (No. 120) and a 2025 fifth-rounder.

The moves leave the Steelers with one pick each in rounds 1, 2, and 4, two picks each in rounds 3 and 6, and no picks in rounds 5 and 7 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh is set to pick four times in the top 100.

The Steelers have no compensatory picks in 2024.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1 : Pick 20

: Pick 20 Round 2 : Pick 51

: Pick 51 Round 3 : Picks 84, 98

: Picks 84, 98 Round 4 : Pick 119

: Pick 119 Round 6: Picks 178, 195

You can view the entire 2024 NFL Draft order here.

For those looking ahead to 2025, Pittsburgh is currently set to pick at their own slots in every round except the sixth due to sending that pick to Los Angeles in the Dotson trade. However, in exchange they received an extra 2025 fifth-rounder.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 1 : Pick (TBA)

: Pick (TBA) Round 2 : Pick (TBA)

: Pick (TBA) Round 3 : Pick (TBA)

: Pick (TBA) Round 4 : Pick (TBA)*

: Pick (TBA)* Round 5 : 2 Picks (TBA) (One from Los Angeles Rams)

: 2 Picks (TBA) (One from Los Angeles Rams) Round 6 : Pick (TBA) (From Houston)*

: Pick (TBA) (From Houston)* Round 7: 3 Picks (TBA) (Two from Philadelphia)

The current list does not account for any compensatory picks the Steelers may be awarded in 2025 (although highly unlikely).

As listed above, the Steelers will have two additional 2025 seventh-rounders due to the Kenny Pickett trade with the Eagles, as well as a sixth-rounder they acquired from Houston when Kendrick Green was traded to the Texans ahead of the 2023 season.

*The Steelers will likely lose their sixth-round pick (from Houston) in 2025 to the Chicago Bears due to the Justin Fields trade. If Fields plays 51% or more offensive snaps in 2024, the Steelers will lose their 2025 fourth-round selection instead.

If Fields plays under 51% of the Steelers’ offensive snaps in the upcoming season, Pittsburgh will have essentially traded Kendrick Green for Justin Fields.