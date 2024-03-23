Saturday Night Open Thread

Happy Saturday, Steelers Nation! This week’s SNOT comes courtesy of me and my father in law — a die-hard Steelers fan who I’m out of town visiting! Paying homage to him with the header image of Rocky Bleier, one of his Steelers favorites.
- Do you think the Immaculate Reception would have withstood today’s replay system?
- What jersey number — if any — hasn’t been retired (officially or unofficially) but should be?
- In your opinion, which team has had the best free agency period?
- Which player would you have preferred the Steelers traded for and signed to a long term extension — L’Jarius Sneed or Brandon Aiyuk, assuming that hypothetically the draft compensation was the same?
- How would you grade Omar Khan’s moves so far in free agency? Better or worse than the start of 2023?
