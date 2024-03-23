Saturday Night Open Thread

Happy Saturday, Steelers Nation! This week’s SNOT comes courtesy of me and my father in law — a die-hard Steelers fan who I’m out of town visiting! Paying homage to him with the header image of Rocky Bleier, one of his Steelers favorites.

Do you think the Immaculate Reception would have withstood today’s replay system? What jersey number — if any — hasn’t been retired (officially or unofficially) but should be? In your opinion, which team has had the best free agency period? Which player would you have preferred the Steelers traded for and signed to a long term extension — L’Jarius Sneed or Brandon Aiyuk, assuming that hypothetically the draft compensation was the same? How would you grade Omar Khan’s moves so far in free agency? Better or worse than the start of 2023?