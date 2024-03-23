Aaron Donald says T.J. Watt was snubbed for DPOY multiple times

Aaron Donald is one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history, and arguably the most dominant defensive player of this century.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Rams’ team site, Donald discussed current defenders that are some of the best in the game, and gave extensive praise to Pittsburgh Steelers’ star edge rusher T.J. Watt.

“[T.J. Watt] is another guy that’s consistently been doing it every single year,” Donald said.

The future Hall-of-Famer added that Watt has been snubbed multiple times from winning Defensive Player of the Year.

“I felt like he should’ve won a couple more Defensive Player [of the Year awards],” Donald said. “He kind of got snubbed a couple times.”

Oddly enough, many felt that Watt should have won Defensive Player of the Year in 2020- a year Donald himself won the award. Watt tied the NFL record with 22.5 sacks that season, but finished second to Donald in the voting. Watt led the NFL in sacks in 2023, but once again finished second in the voting, losing out to the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett. It’s certainly not far fetched to say that Watt should be a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.