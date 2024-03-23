Terrible Towel Tales: Arthur Maulet sounds off on the Steelers

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

“It’s football, man. Obviously it’s business is business,” Maulet said on Glenn Clark Radio. “It’s a rivalry. Don’t get me wrong. I don’t like those guys anymore. I respect them, I don’t have to like them. … I respect those guys on the other side, and obviously I want PQ to have so much success, but not against us.” Maulet was released last May. After, he and the Steelers had a contract dispute, causing Maulet to ask for his release. Seemingly, Maulet asked for more money, and Pittsburgh did not oblige.

It sure seems that for whatever reason, the players that teams want to trade are not being valued highly in the open market. That could be good news for the Steelers if they’re serious about their pursuit of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers reportedly asked the Jacksonville Jaguars for pick No. 17 and wide receiver Zay Jones for Aiyuk earlier this offseason, and the Jaguars declined. It seems clear now that the 49ers won’t get that level of return for Aiyuk, but how low will the market (and GM Jed York) go?