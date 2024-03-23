Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni met extensively with Texas WR Xavier Worthy

It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have a massive need at receiver. After trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, they are left without a perimeter receiver opposite of George Pickens.

In light of that, the Steelers are doing their due diligence at Pro Days around the nation, including Texas.

The Steelers sent wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni to Texas to see their trio of receivers that will all hear their names called this April (Xavier Worthy, AD Mitchell, and Jordan Whittington).

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline is reporting that the Steelers were one of two teams that Worthy spoke with after the Pro Day was complete, the other being the Indianapolis Colts. Noah Strackbein also noted that Azzanni took Worthy out to dinner on All Steelers Talk, and that the Steelers spent a lot of time with Worthy overall.

Worthy broke the NFL Combine record by running a 4.21 second 40-yard dash at the beginning of the month.