Steelers draft profile: Dillon Johnson (Running back, Washington)

Approaching the 2024 NFL Draft, we’ll be scouting as many of the top prospects that the Pittsburgh Steelers could have their eye on anywhere from Rounds 1 through 7. We’ll breakdown the prospects themselves, strengths and weaknesses, projected draft capital and their fit with the Steelers.

Could the Steelers add a running back on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft? If so, Washington runner Dillon Johnson is a name that makes a lot of sense for the black and gold.

The basics on Dillon Johnson

Position : Running back

: Running back Class : Senior

: Senior Size : 6’0, 218 pounds

: 6’0, 218 pounds Age : 22

: 22 Projected draft round: 7

Offensive stats via Sports Reference

Dillon Johnson scouting report

Washington running back Dillon Johnson fits the mold of a downhill, one-cut runner to a tee. With great vision and a tough running style, he exploded for his first career thousand-yard season behind a fantastic Washington offensive line in 2023.

An uninspiring 4.68-second 40-yard dash from Johnson at the 2024 NFL Combine resulted in a hit to the running back’s draft stock, but he still projects as a potential rotational runner at the next level.

What stands out immediately about Johnson is his physical running style. He lowers his shoulder into contact on every run to gain extra yardage. A talented inside runner with good contact balance and toughness, plays like the one below litter Johnson’s tape.

However, at 218 pounds (about the same as current Steelers third-down back Jaylen Warren), Johnson doesn’t have the ideal size for a short-yardage back. While he thrives on contact at the second level, he struggled more when his offensive line couldn’t keep him clean near the line of scrimmage, lacking the power and burst to get past defensive linemen crowding rushing lanes.

In fact, a number of Johnson’s best runs from 2023 feel more like highlights for his offensive line than the running back himself, with galaxy-sized holes popping up all over the tape. Still, Johnson deserves plenty of credit for his vision, making the most of his talented line and utilizing angles at the second level.

The play below is in many ways the epitome of Johnson’s 2023 campaign, as he runs through a massive hole after making a great cutback. He doesn’t have elite acceleration or long speed by any means, but he still shows enough to make a big play, making it hard for the defensive back to find the right angle and diving ahead after contact for the score.

Big play by Washington RB Dillon Johnson. Great vision and effort. #Steelers have interest. pic.twitter.com/hag0onIplm — Ryland Bickley (@_Ryland_B) March 23, 2024

Part of the reason why Johnson is such a physical back is because he doesn’t have the quickness to make defenders miss in space consistently. Still, there were a number of highlights from his 2023 season where Johnson was able to make a nifty move behind the line of scrimmage to escape a free rusher. But once he gets going, he simply doesn't have the stop-start ability to do anything but try to plow through defenders.

Due to his athletic profile, Johnson projects primarily as a between-the-tackles runner at the next level, lacking the speed and agility to succeed running on the outside or in the passing game.

However, a look at Johnson’s career stats reveal a whopping 173 catches in college. A part of Mike Leach’s air raid offense at Mississippi State before transferring to Washington, Johnson had to become a competent receiver. He won’t wow anyone with his route-running, but Johnson has good hands for a running back and a great feel for leaking out of the backfield and finding an open spot in the defense.

A capable pass-catcher as well pic.twitter.com/ezsVH2OCCN — Ryland Bickley (@_Ryland_B) March 23, 2024

Johnson’s versatility despite his size and speed is the greatest plus on his draft profile. Besides catching passes out of the backfield, he had plenty of reps lined up at wildcat and out wide in Washington’s offense, as well as some solid reps in pass protection. Although he doesn’t have a high athletic ceiling, he’s a smart, competent player who could be a good depth addition for a number of NFL offenses.

Johnson infamously had a disagreement with former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach regarding his toughness, but the running back proved his grit late in the 2023 season for Washington, playing through ankle injuries as the Huskies made their way to the National Championship. Those injuries followed him to the NFL Combine, possibly explaining part of his underwhelming performance.

Strengths

Excellent vision

Above-average pass-catcher

Lowers shoulder for extra yards on every carry

Weaknesses

Average speed, acceleration

Not very shifty

Undersized for a power back

What others are saying about Dillon Johnson

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com

Well-built, rugged runner who relies on vision and physicality to move the chains. Johnson wears down defenses with contact balance and provides quality short-yardage value. His burst and short-area quickness fall below average for the NFL level, so he’s unlikely to be an elusive inside runner or be able to stretch run games from sideline to sideline. Johnson has proven he can handle a heavier workload but is more likely to project as a grinder who can take on backup reps, short-yardage carries and third-down snaps.

Karley Sibert, The Husky Haul

With the ability to make an immediate impact in both rushing and passing plays, Johnson excels as a tough downhill runner, particularly effective on inside plays... Furthermore, he has demonstrated a talent for swiftly adapting and thriving within new offensive schemes... Johnson’s performance tends to falter in outside-run situations. At times, he struggles with vision, failing to accurately assess blocking setups and displaying excessive eagerness to engage the line of scrimmage before it’s properly established.

Dillon Johnson is a RB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 4.34 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1000 out of 1765 RB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/xkflQrxUZJ pic.twitter.com/wR8y8KP8dw — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

Dillon Johnson’s fit with the Steelers

If the Steelers are looking for a high-upside RB3, Johnson isn’t the guy. But if they want a smart, capable runner in the later rounds who can contribute in the passing game as well as in-between the tackles, Johnson would be a safe fit. The Steelers seem to think so to, meeting with Johnson in their first top 30 visit of the offseason.

Pittsburgh was lucky last season with top running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren both avoiding missing time due to injury. If the Steelers don’t want to have to count on that happening again, taking a player like Johnson late in the upcoming draft could be a shrewd move by the front office, especially as the Steelers’ new offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, is known for using a lot of running backs.

TL;DR: Johnson is a slightly undersized power back who makes up for his lack of speed with toughness, vision, and the ability to contribute in the passing game.

What are your thoughts on Dillon Johnson? And which draft prospects would you like to see profiled next? Let us know in the comments below!