Picking up Najee Harris’ fifth-year option is a no-brainer for the Steelers

By May 2, NFL teams must decide if they will exercise a fifth-year option on first-round players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Steelers have two players eligible for this option, including quarterback Justin Fields — drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bears — and running back Najee Harris, whom the team drafted 24th overall. While the Steelers are undoubtedly still considering the prospects of Fields’ future with the team, the answer

With the first major wave of free agency over with, teams will turn their attention to extending veterans they’d wish to keep beyond 2024. Deciding on fifth-year options is part of this process and owner Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan have both touched on this publicly. Both Rooney and Khan essentially told reporters that they respect the work Harris has done, and that a decision will be made by the deadline.

At face value, their comments seem to be to be pretty standard fare for NFL decision-makers. After all, how often do we see teams display full transparency when discussing future roster moves? Why would they paint themselves into a corner?

Consider that when Rooney addressed the media at his end of season presser, expressing his faith in Kenny Pickett but desire for a quarterback competition, at a time when the team still employed Mitchell Trubisky, Chukwuma Okorafor, Mason Cole and Pressley Harvin. When Khan spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine, the team had yet to trade away Kenny Pickett and Diontae Johnson, nor had they brought in any of the players they signed or traded for since. All of that is to say that teams rarely give a straight answer on their plans before they happen, and sometimes not even then.

That’s why the current discourse surrounding Harris’ fifth-year option is generally a bit perplexing. Many seem to be under the impression that the Steelers are unlikely to pick up Harris’ option. I don’t think that conclusion can definitively be drawn from Rooney II and Khan’s comments. So where is that sentiment coming from? Perhaps that notion stems from this graphic courtesy of the The 33rd Team’s X account?

Regardless of where the speculation is coming from, I’m having a hard time squaring this logically. To any reasonable fan, picking up Harris’ option should be less a matter of “if” and more of a matter of “when?” But we here at Behind the Steel Curtain are nothing if not thorough, so let’s examine the factors that should lead the Steelers to this decision, shall we?

Najee Harris’ NFL production

When the Steelers spent their 2021 first-round pick on Harris, expectations were high. Teams rarely spend that kind of draft capital on running backs in the modern NFL, in part because teams began to notice impactful running backs could be found late in drafts or signed afterward in undrafted free agency.

The Steelers benefited from this themselves when they got four quality seasons of production and won two Super Bowls in the 2000s with undrafted running back Willie Parker leading the backfield, and of course, more recently with undrafted free agent Jaylen Warren, who’s carved out a significant role for himself.

For the sake of transparency, I was one of the fans disappointed when the Steelers chose to spend a first-round pick on a position that has widely been devalued. It’s fair to wonder where the team might be today if Pittsburgh had instead spent that pick to shore up the offensive line or secondary. But personal team-building philosophies aside, Harris had no control over when or where he’d be selected. All he could do was show up ready to work, and in his rookie season he got a lot of it.

With only Benny Snell to back him up, Harris scored 10 total touchdowns while running the ball 307 times and adding 74 receptions. He finished the season with 1,667 yards from scrimmage — the fourth most in the league, trailing only Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel. Harris’ 1,200 rushing yards also set the franchise rookie rushing record, albeit in three more games than Franco Harris played in 1972.

To put Harris’ rookie year into perspective, let’s take a quick detour using the football way-back machine. I’m a 90s kid, which is to say I cut my football fandom teeth in the early 2000s. Back then, the running back was still king. For my money, 2006 will always stand out as an exceptional year of running back prosperity. That’s the season LaDanian Tomlinson set the single-season touchdown record and was named MVP, an award that has only gone to running back once since (Adrian Peterson in 2012). It was also the last time a back eclipsed 400 rushing attempts — shoutout Larry Johnson! In total, 10 running backs eclipsed 300 rushing attempts that season. In Harris’ rookie season, only Taylor (332) joined him in the 300-carry club. Last season, no back had more than 280 carries.

Harris’ workload hasn’t been as heavy in the two seasons since, largely because the Steelers found him a worthy running mate in 2022 when they signed Warren following the draft. He also battled a Lisfranc injury in his foot for much of the 2022 season. You can also put some blame on how Steelers offense was run in general; we all lived through the Matt Canada years — I don’t need to drag up old wounds.

In my opinion, Harris gets a bad rap nationally in large part because of the impact this has had on him in fantasy football. He’s never been an explosive play generator, but he’s a big-bodied, jack-of-all-trades who wears out defenses as the game goes on. That’s especially true as the winter months set in. He’s also been incredibly durable, having yet to miss a game in his career. Harris is simply a better real-life football player than his fantasy production implies. If I’m the Steelers, I know which I’d value more.

That isn’t to say Harris hasn’t been productive. He’s rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. That makes him the first player in Steelers history to do so and the first player in the NFL to accomplish that feat since Washington’s Alfred Morris did during 2012 through 2014. Since 2021, Harris’ 4,135 scrimmage yards rank 10th in the league, while his 28 touchdowns are tied for 16th.

Financial impact of the fifth-year option

Even for those who believe Harris has earned the fifth-year option, the NFL isn’t purely a meritocracy. It’s also a business, and a contract will have to make financial sense for Pittsburgh.

Based on playing time, the cost of Najee Harris’ fifth-year option is set at $6.79 million. Looking at the current running back contracts on the books already for 2025, Harris’ potential $6.79 million would rank as 11th highest salary against the cap — just barely more than what the Giants will give to Devin Singletary, who’s never exceeded 900 rushing yards in a season. The Saints, meanwhile, are currently set to pay 30-year-old Alvin Kamara over $29 million in 2025, while the Ravens would pay 31-year-old Derrick Henry just under $11 million.

Projecting the NFL’s salary cap in 2025 isn’t a precise exercise. From the 2013 through 2020 NFL seasons, the cap went up between $10-12 million each year. The cap decreased in 2021 following the 2020 COVID-19 season, but 2022’s $208.2 million figure was once again $10 million more than 2020’s figure. However, the NFL has seen massive profits since, raising the cap by roughly $16 million in 2023 and by another $30.6 million for the 2024 season.

This is all to point out how relatively inexpensive Harris’ fifth-year option is in comparison to the cap and other running backs on the market and the overall salary cap. Regardless of whether the cap raises closer to its trajectory for most of the 2010s, or if it’s closer to the jump fans saw this offseason, Harris’ contract would only account for somewhere between 2.3 to 2.5% of the team’s cap.

That’s reasonable business and good insurance with Warren’s contract also set to expire after this season. Both Harris and Warren will be 27 years old in 2025. Barring an injury or Warren’s production falling off a cliff, he’s likely to get a contract similar to that of Singletary, who inked a three-year, $16.5 million deal with the Giants. Having Harris locked up without having to do any extra negotiating just makes too much sense.

While Harris and Warren form one of the top running back duos in the league, there is a non-zero chance Pittsburgh elects to let one of them walk following 2024. There’s a solid chance they prepare for this by drafting or signing a rookie this offseason. The type of back they bring in might signal which direction they intend to go.

If I was calling the shots for the Steelers, I’d happily pick up Harris’ option by the May 2 deadline. Between 1,000-yard seasons and dribbling defenders into the dirt, Harris has been special for Pittsburgh, and it makes sense for both sides to keep him around.

