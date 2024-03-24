Report: Steelers ‘trying to wait out’ free agent WR Tyler Boyd

After trading Diontae Johnson to the Panthers, the Steelers have a big hole in their roster at the wide receiver position entering the 2024 season. Former Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd remains a popular choice for Pittsburgh to sign as one of the top remaining players available in free agency.

The big-bodied slot receiver would be a good fit in the Steelers’ offense under new coordinator Arthur Smith, however, the team is reportedly in a negotiation stalemate with Boyd.

Steelers are in a Stalemate with Tyler Boyd according to Mark Kaboly: “They're trying to wait out Tyler Boyd. I'm not quite sure how that's going to end up going down here. I know that he wants to get paid more than they're offering him.” (Via 93.7 The Fan) #Steelers #NFL — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) March 22, 2024

According to The Athletic’s Steelers writer Mark Kaboly on 93.7 The Fan, Boyd “wants to get paid more than [the Steelers] are offering him.”

Per Spotrac, Boyd’s current market value is a three-year, $26 million deal. He had a 67-catch, 667-yard, and two-touchdown season in 2023 with Cincinnati.

Kaboly had previously posted that some in the Steelers organization are not completely on board with adding Boyd, stating that the signing “doesn’t appear anywhere close to a sure thing like it appeared to be a week ago at this time.” The Pittsburgh native had previously shown interest in signing with his hometown team.

There’s still a possibility that Boyd lands with the Steelers. And if not, other free-agent pass-catchers remain available including Hunter Renfrow, Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Reynolds, and Michael Thomas. The Steelers have also reportedly shown interest in 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who could be available via trade.

Additionally, the 2024 NFL Draft remains filled with wide receiver talent, with the Steelers showing plenty of interest in the position group throughout the process.