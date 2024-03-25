Steelers March Sadness Tournament: Elite Eight

Only eight moments remain in Steelers March Sadness: our NCAA-style tournament of the Pittsburgh Steelers saddest in-game moments. If you want a recap of how we got here, check out all four days of Round 1 & Round 2, plus our Sweet 16. No moments from the Noll era remain. Five are from the Cowher era, three are from the Tomlin years. Let’s get to our Elite 8!

Pierogi Bracket

No. 1 seed: Super Bowl XXX, 1/28/96 — O’Donnell’s second 4th quarter INT

With 4:08 left in the fourth quarter, trailing 20-17, Pittsburgh still had a chance for a miracle comeback. On second down from their own 32-yard line, Neil O’Donnell threw his second and most fatal interception to Larry Brown. Two plays later, Emmitt Smith scored to make the score 27-17.

1/28/96 SB 30

Steelers trailing 20-17 with 4:08 in the 4th quarter.

Neil O'Donnell throws his 2nd interception to Larry Brown.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/oyPimDDa77 — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 6 seed: AFC Championship vs. Chargers, 1/15/95 — Tony Martin’s 4th quarter touchdown

Despite being heavily favored, and dominating time of possession, Pittsburgh was only leading 13-10 at the start of the fourth quarter. With 5:13 left in the game, trailing 16-13, San Diego faced a third-and-14 from the Pittsburgh 43. Instead of going for the first down, Stan Humphries went for it all, finding Tony Martin a step ahead of Tim McKyer in the end zone to take the lead for the first time.

1/15/95 AFC Championship in PGH

San Diego trailing 16-13 with 5:13 left in the 4th.

3rd and 14 from the Steelers 43. Stan Humphries finds Tony Martin for the touchdown.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/vGjrm8cvZc — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 1: Neil’s 2nd INT

6: Tony Martin TD vote view results 93% 1: Neil’s 2nd INT (42 votes)

6% 6: Tony Martin TD (3 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now

Halupki Bracket

No. 1 seed: Super Bowl XLV, 2/6/2011 — Rashard Mendenhall’s fumble

Pittsburgh was trailing 21-17 at the start of the fourth quarter, but momentum was on their side. The Steelers were facing a second-and-two at the Green Bay 33, when they handed the ball off to Rashard Mendenhall. He was hit behind the line of scrimmage by Clay Matthews and Ryan Pickett, separating the ball from his body, which was then recovered by the Packers.

2/6/11 Super Bowl 45

Steelers trailing 21-17 at the start of the 4th.

2nd & 2 at the Green Bay 33.

Rashard Mendenhall is separated from the ball by Clay Matthews and Ryan Pickett.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/ZRYsoLQuGS — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 3 seed: Super Bowl XXX, 1/28/96 — Neil’s first interception

Pittsburgh was trailing Dallas 13-7 in the third quarter, but was in a position to turn the tide. The Steelers had strung together a pair of first downs and were facing a third-and-nine at their own 48. Neil O’Donnell was apparently looking for Ernie Mills, but there were no players near the ball, except for Larry Brown, who intercepted the pass and returned it to the 18-yard line.

1/28/96 SB 30

Steelers trailing 13-7 in the 3rd quarter.

3rd & 9 at their own 48.

Neil O'Donnell is intercepted by Larry Brown.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/BmUztp4wkm — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 1: Mendenhall fumble

3: Neil’s 1st INT vote view results 75% 1: Mendenhall fumble (34 votes)

24% 3: Neil’s 1st INT (11 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now

Chipped Ham Bracket

The Steelers had five minutes left in the game and needed a touchdown to win. Neil O’Donnell drove Pittsburgh across the field, ultimately giving the Steelers a first-and-goal from the nine yard line. It would all come down to a fourth-and-goal from the three. O’Donnell was looking for Barry Foster in the shallow of the end zone, but linebacker Dennis Gibson broke up the pass.

1/15/95 AFC Championship in PGH

4th & goal from the 3-yard line.

Neil O'Donnell was looking for Barry Foster to win the game. Dennis Gibson broke up the pass.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/XM0uVH8qer — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 2 seed: AFC Divisional Round at Titans, 1/11/03 — Dewayne Washington runs into kicker

Joe Nedney lined up in overtime for the game-winning 31-yard field goal. The kick was good, but Pittsburgh had actually called a timeout. Nedney tried again, and this time he missed, however, Dewayne Washington was flagged for running into the kicker. Third time was a charm for Nedney and the Titans.

1/11/03 AFC Divisional in TEN

Joe Nedney misses the game-winning 31-yard FG, but Dewayne Washington is flagged for running into the kicker.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/fJuYzsGB7p — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 1: 3 More Yards

2: OT FG Penalty vote view results 68% 1: 3 More Yards (28 votes)

31% 2: OT FG Penalty (13 votes) 41 votes total Vote Now

Banana Split Division

No. 1 seed: Week 13 at Bengals, 12/4/17 — Shazier’s career-ending injury

It was the first quarter of Monday Night Football. Cincinnati had just entered the red zone on their opening drive, after picking off Ben Roethlisberger three plays earlier. Facing a second-and-five, Ryan Shazier appeared to make a routine tackle to prevent Josh Malone from getting the first down. In reality, he suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury that would end his career on the spot.

12/4/17 Week 13 in Cincinnati.

Ryan Shazier suffers a life-altering spinal cord injury that would end his career on the spot.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/1M803HkTeO — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

No. 2 seed: AFC Wildcard at Broncos, 1/8/12 — Tebow to Thomas in OT

Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow completed just 9-of-20 passes in regulation, so Pittsburgh stacked the box in overtime, anticipating a run. Instead, Tebow found Demaryius Thomas in stride for the 80-yard, game-winning touchdown.

1/8/12 AFC Wildcard at Denver

First play of OT. Tim Tebow finds Demaryius Thomas in stride#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/oq9ayzIaJm — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? 1: Shazier Injury

2: Tebow in OT vote view results 57% 1: Shazier Injury (23 votes)

42% 2: Tebow in OT (17 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now

We’ll unveil the Final Four later this week, before voting on the ultimate ‘champion!’