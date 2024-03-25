Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers did not look at Kirk Cousins in free agency

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Mike Tomlin says they didn’t look at Kirk Cousins in the free agency process. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 25, 2024

Tomlin said his conversations with Wilson prior to his signing showed the quarterback’s desire to win was first and foremost. “The biggest takeaway from those conversations is that he did his research,” Tomlin said. “Prior to those conversations happening, he knew a lot about us, where we are, where we’ve got a desire to go, personnel, etc. I think probably the most attention-grabbing component was how thorough he had been in the research process regarding us. “I think probably the most attractive component of his profile to me is his quest for greatness, his chase for legacy.