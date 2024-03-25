Terrible Towel Tales: Steelers did not look at Kirk Cousins in free agency

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Mike Tomlin says the Steelers didn’t look at Kirk Cousins during free agency | Brooke Pryor, X
Tomlin already impressed with Wilson’s preparation | Dale Lolley, Steelers.com
Tomlin said his conversations with Wilson prior to his signing showed the quarterback’s desire to win was first and foremost.
“The biggest takeaway from those conversations is that he did his research,” Tomlin said. “Prior to those conversations happening, he knew a lot about us, where we are, where we’ve got a desire to go, personnel, etc. I think probably the most attention-grabbing component was how thorough he had been in the research process regarding us.
“I think probably the most attractive component of his profile to me is his quest for greatness, his chase for legacy.
Mike Tomlin Details Why He Hired Arthur Smith as Steelers OC | Nick Farabaugh, Steelers Now
But why did that come to fruition? Tomlin explained what he saw in Smith that made him so favorable to what Pittsburgh has at quarterback and with their offensive personnel.
“First and foremost, man, I’ve competed against him over the years,” Tomlin said of Smith. “We’ve had some battles against Tennessee and then obviously we played him when he was in Atlanta. I respect his approach, the ball, his values are very evident in looking at his tape and they are aligned with things that we value controlling the game through our bigs and building from there and then I also got close relationships with some people who were really significant in his development and helped him establish some things that he strongly believes in, guys that I’ve had an opportunity to work with like much for example, and so it was really a great deal of comfort and beyond comfort. It was a great deal of excitement in terms of bringing him on board.”
