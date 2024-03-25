NFL announces several rule changes approved at 2024 owners meeting

The 2024 NFL Annual League Meeting is in full swing in Orlando, Florida this week, with several rule change and by-law proposals being voted on by team owners.

In a memo released Monday, the NFL announced the following approved playing rules, effective in the 2024 season:

2024 Approved Playing Rule Summary ​1. By Detroit; amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 1, to protect a club’s ability to challenge a third ruling following one successful challenge. 5. By Competition Committee; amends Rule 14, Section 5, Article 2, to allow for an enforcement of a major foul by the offense prior to a change of possession in a situation where there are fouls by both teams.​ 8. By Competition Committee; amends Rule 12, Section 2, to eliminate a potentially dangerous tackling technique.

The third rule change, effectively banning what's referred to as a “swivel hip-drop tackle,” is undoubtedly the most controversial of the rule changes announced. It’s marks another significant adjustment defenders will have to make to their approach of the game. There have been several instances where this type of tackle, albeit often incidental, has resulted in injury during the 2023 season.

The NFL released a video with several examples of the “swivel hip-drop tackle,” shared on X on Monday morning.

So what is the now banned hip drop tackle? The NFL put together a video montage. pic.twitter.com/Fc5wLl8xDh — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) March 25, 2024

As NFL reporter Mike Jones of The Athletic shares, the swivel hip-drop tackle is defined as “the unweighting of the tackler by lifting his feet off the ground and using body weight to pull a ball carrier down and the dropping of the body on the legs/feet/ankles of the ball carrier.”

Jones went on to note, “There were 230 instances of this tackle this past season, and 15 such instances led to serious injury that caused a player to miss at least one game.”

