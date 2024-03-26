NFL draft profile 2024: Zach Frazier (Center, West Virgina)

Approaching the 2024 NFL Draft, we’ll be scouting as many of the top prospects that the Pittsburgh Steelers could have their eye on anywhere from Rounds 1 through 7. We’ll break down the prospects themselves, their strengths and weaknesses, projected draft capital and their fit with the Steelers.

Zach Frazier has been one of the most popular selections in Steelers mock drafts this offseason. Does the West Virginia center live up to the hype?

The basics on WVU center Zach Frazier

Position : Center

: Center Class : Redshirt junior (WVU)

: Redshirt junior (WVU) Size : 6’3, 310 pounds

: 6’3, 310 pounds Age : 21 years old

: 21 years old Projected draft round: Round 2

Zach Frazier scouting report

“Wrestling background” is a phrase many look for when scouting top center prospects each year, and WVU’s Zach Frazier fits the bill. Winning four consecutive state championships as a high school heavyweight wrestler, Frazier has great functional strength and an understanding of leverage that shows up all over his tape. Looking back on Frazier’s high school career reveals he was also a standout academically and a high school guard, showcasing his football IQ and versatility as he transitioned into one of the nation’s top centers in college.

Frazier’s game has very few weaknesses. He’s well-built, technically sound, and capable in every aspect of the position.

Although primarily known for his run-blocking, Frazier is a talented, aware pass-blocker who excels at picking up stunts. He sees the field well, whether it’s moving upfield to block linebackers or pouncing on a delayed rush as seen below (the play ended in a sack although not Frazier’s fault):

And while there are instances when Frazier’s footwork can get a little slow, his impressive anchor in pass protection stonewalled bull-rushes on numerous occasions.

Frazier’s strength and ability to stay low resulted in some great plays in both the run and pass game across the games I watched.

What limits Frazier’s draft projections is his athletic profile. It’s well up to the caliber of an NFL starter, but still below the “elite” range for a center. Frazier has no problems pulling or getting to the second level, but he can struggle to react laterally as his footwork and hands are occasionally slow.

Additionally, his shorter wingspan hampers his blocking radius, but it’s not quite as much of a problem at the center position as it would be elsewhere on the line. Still, issues can pop up when he’s blocking on an island, and he can get a little grabby if he’s beat.

Frazier also isn’t as dominant physically as some might expect from one of the draft’s top centers. He’s plenty strong and aggressive but there aren’t a ton of pancakes on tape. Still, he has fantastic leg drive once he gets locked in, even if his initial punch isn’t worth writing home about.

When he does get overwhelmed by especially quick or powerful rushes, Frazier does a good job of redirecting the defender.

What might excite Steeler fans the most is that I only saw one bad snap from Frazier in the games I watched of his — a play where he quick-snapped the ball to capitalize on an offsides defender. Additionally, he’s scheme-versatile, clearing massive holes in the interior of the defense for both man and zone runs. He plays with a wide base and a clear understanding of “low man wins.”

Despite growing up a Dolphins fan, Frazier was raised in Steelers country and has spoken about the team and their legacy at center. Renowned as a tough-as-nails leader at WVU who started all four of his seasons there, Frazier famously rushed off the field with a broken leg to preserve the clock in his final college game, helping the Mountaineers defeat Baylor. Plays like that are what build — or maintain — those legacies. Frazier is a gritty, play-through-the-whistle type of player who should be a fan favorite wherever he lands.

Strengths

Well-rounded skillset

Tough, physical

High football IQ

Weaknesses

Shorter arms

Lateral agility can be slow

What others are saying about Zach Frazier

Brandon Thorn of Bleacher Report

Frazier is an experienced center-only prospect with adequate size, solid athletic ability and very good play strength that he combines with high-level football intelligence and competitive toughness to run the show pre-snap, lead and find ways to get defenders blocked in a variety of schemes. He projects as a long-term, dependable starter at the pivot... PRO COMPARISON: Tyler Biadasz

Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network

Low-cut offensive lineman with superb mass and an incredibly strong upper half... Former state champion wrestler with an excellent understanding of leverage... Manhandles 1-on-1 run blocks off the snap with leg churn, leverage, and physicality... Doesn’t quite have elite explosiveness or range in space... Sometimes widens his base too far, inhibiting his ability to recollect lateral positioning.

Mike Poland of Blogging the Boys

His physical limitations land him outside the first round, but his intelligence and solid blocking technique cannot be overlooked. Add to the fact he also enters the draft with a degree of versatility having played guard and center in college, Frazier makes for an enticing prospect. Any team utilizing his skills and able to scheme away from his deficiencies should expect a return in a player that can start quickly and succeed at the position for a long time.

Zach Frazier’s fit with the Steelers

Frazier isn’t a generational prospect at center, but if the Steelers are looking for above-the-line play at the position for the next several seasons, the WVU center could be a great addition on Day 2. Coming from a run-heavy scheme at West Virginia, he’d fit right into Arthur Smith’s offense in Pittsburgh, and his savvy in pass protection would certainly make a veteran quarterback like Russell Wilson happy.

Frazier isn’t a superstar, highlight-reel offensive lineman like some in this class. However, he’s a tough, high-football IQ center who would still be a noticeable upgrade over Mason Cole. He doesn’t have the highest ceiling, but a high floor is all it takes to have a good career as a center at the NFL level.

TL;DR — Zach Frazier wouldn’t be the flashiest pick for the Steelers, but this solid, all-around center is exactly what Pittsburgh needs in 2024. He’s a plug-and-play starter who can be found on Day 2 of the draft.

