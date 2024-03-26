NFL draft profile 2024: Xavier Legette (Wide Receiver, South Carolina)

Approaching the 2024 NFL Draft, we’ll be scouting as many of the top prospects that the Pittsburgh Steelers could have their eye on anywhere from Rounds 1 through 7. We’ll break down the prospects themselves, their strengths and weaknesses, projected draft capital and their fit with the Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver room added another body this week in the form of Quez Watkins, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles the past four seasons. While Watkins has some intriguing traits, at the end of the day he isn’t anything more than a depth piece, which means the black and gold should be heavily invested in the position in the draft - no matter what happens the rest of the way.

In recent drafts, the second round has been their sweet spot - as George Pickens (2022), Chase Claypool (2020), James Washington (2018), and JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) were all poached in round two.

General Manager Omar Khan and his brass have extensively researched wideouts who are projected to be selected in that area. One of those guys is South Carolina WR Xavier Legette, who recently came to the Steel City for a top-30 workout.

The fifth-year senior burst onto the scene his senior year at South Carolina, hauling in 71 catches for 755 yards and seven TDs, after only posting 42 combined receptions in the previous four years. However, I don’t think he is a “flash in the pan.” His quarterback play was well below average until his last two seasons when Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler transferred to South Carolina, allowing him to fully showcase his talent. His tape below will show you just how tantalizing he is.

The basics on Xavier Legette

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Senior

Size: 6'1, 221 pounds

Age: 22 years old

Projected draft round: Round 2

Xavier Legett scouting report

Film breakdown

Vs. Mississippi State

Legett gives off big-time “Deebo Samuel” vibes because of his uncanny ability to accelerate with such a large frame. This touchdown is simply freakish. Sure, the high safety takes a poor angle, but would it have mattered?

The big man was often used in jet sweeps and showcased his strength and vision after the catch, as he transforms into an above-average ball carrier. This isn’t exactly Calvin Austin III taking a jet-sweep; it’s more like Jaylen Warren coming downhill at you — an absolute wrecking ball.

It’s safe to say that Mississippi State didn’t enjoy trying to defend Legett in this contest. Leading up to the draft process there have been questions about his ability to separate on the outside, but he’s savvy with his hand-fighting and has magnificent timing at the point of catch. Also - I think the 4.39 forty-yard dash at the NFL combine probably ended any doubts about his straight-line speed.

Vs. Georgia

Legette’s ability to separate against bigger defensive backs in press will be the big knock on him, but he can nullify that with his incredible instincts and acrobatic catch radius. Here he makes one of the best grabs you’ll see on any highlight reel.

I would describe Legett as a “capable” blocker, which is a nice way of saying he needs to improve on it. It’s actually quite strange given his sheer mass, I anticipated him being someone who often paved the way a bit more for other weapons.

The big-bodied wideout was used all over the field for the Gamecocks, as you’ll see plenty of his snaps coming from the slot when turning on the tape. Here he runs a stick route and ends up short of the first down due to an errant pass by his QB Rattler, but yet again makes an incredible grab.

It’s also worth noting that Legette was one of the best kick returners in the nation. In 2022, his fourth year at South Carolina, he ranked third in the NCAA averaging an absurd 29.2 yards per return (15 returns minimum) — including one that will leave you in shock and awe.

Strengths

Versatility

Strength and stature

Timing and extension

Experience

Acceleration after the catch

Weaknesses

Struggles against larger press corners

Consistency as a blocker

Lack of production as a wide receiver prior to his fifth season

What others are saying about Xavier Legette

Mel Kiper Jr. says he thinks South Carolina WR Xavier Legette will be drafted somewhere in the final 10 picks of the first round. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) March 20, 2024

Xavier Legette plays big at the catch point… But what are we doing here inches away from the end zone? pic.twitter.com/qwPgPFNl9I — Tyler_FF (@Tyler_FF_) March 19, 2024

Top Yards per Route Ran vs Press Coverage among #NFLDraft WRs



- Javon Baker, 4.6

- Jalen Coker, 4.3

- Xavier Legette, 3.8

- Troy Franklin, 3.5

- Malik Nabers, 3.2

- Ladd McConkey, 3.2

- Marvin Harrision Jr, 3.1

- Tahj Washington, 3.0

- Rome Odunze, 3.0

- Brian Thomas Jr, 3.0 — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) March 19, 2024

Xavier Legette’s fit with the Steelers

Interestingly, I began this story by mentioning that Legett was in the second tier of wideouts in this class, but as I’m finishing, I realize he should be considered closer to the first tier. The biggest question is why he wasn’t producing big-time statistics over his first four seasons, given his well-above-average talent. His tape doesn’t lie, and he has been compared to the likes of Eagles WR AJ Brown and the aforementioned Deebo Samuel. Those are not two comps to be thrown around lightly.

He can play inside and outside. Heck, he could probably play running back if need be. He’s a desirable option for Pittsburgh as he could thrive in the middle of the field as George Pickens stays primarily on the boundaries.

He might not fall to the Steelers in the second round, but if he does, they should run — not walk — to the podium to turn in the card.

