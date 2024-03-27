NFL draft profile 2024: Mike Sainristil (Cornerback, Michigan)

Approaching the 2024 NFL Draft, we’ll be scouting as many of the top prospects that the Pittsburgh Steelers could have their eye on anywhere from Rounds 1 through 7. We’ll break down the prospects themselves, their strengths and weaknesses, projected draft capital and their fit with the Steelers.

Often drawing comparisons to former Steelers cornerback/current Bengal Mike Hilton, Michigan’s Mike Sainristil is one of the top slot defenders in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Steelers have an underrated need at the position and could definitely be interested in Sainristil on Day 2.

The basics on Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil

Position : Cornerback

: Cornerback Class : Redshirt senior (Michigan)

: Redshirt senior (Michigan) Size : 5’9, 182 pounds

: 5’9, 182 pounds Age : 23

: 23 Projected draft round: Rounds 2-3

Defensive stats via Sports Reference

Mike Sainristil scouting report

The first thing that pops off the tape with Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil (No. 0 in all clips) is just how physical his game is. The 182-pound slot corner doesn’t just hit, he lays the wood at every opportunity he gets.

Don't remember the last time I have seen a corner hit as hard as Mike Sainristil. Only 182 pounds.



Second one is a monster hit. pic.twitter.com/8mKUpSUQDo — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) March 23, 2024

At his size, Sainristil unsurprisingly can struggle with bigger, physical receivers in coverage. When an offensive lineman gets his hands on him when blitzing, Sainristil can’t do much. And there were a few instances when the corner got dragged for a yard or two before finally bringing the ball carrier to the ground.

But don’t underestimate tenacity and speed. With a full head of steam, Sainristil was one of the best blitzing corners in college football last season, blowing by blockers and locked onto the ball carrier.

One of the better blitzers in this year's DB class pic.twitter.com/1T0idnfH1J — Ryland Bickley (@_Ryland_B) March 26, 2024

He made plenty of big, open-field tackles as well. He’s a decisive, heat-seeking missile who thrives in run support. He has the demeanor of an NFL nickel corner.

Mike Sainristil draft profile up next. He's fun to watch in run support (No. 0) pic.twitter.com/FlOiBqpB7Q — Ryland Bickley (@_Ryland_B) March 26, 2024

In coverage, Sainristil can display great reactive quickness. He’s a fast accelerator who can drive on the ball in the blink of an eye to make plays.

Sainristil is a converted receiver, having played on offense his first three years at Michigan before switching to the other side of the ball for his final two seasons as a Wolverine. The good is that shows just how excellent of an overall football player Sainristil is, becoming a starter (as well as an All-American) on one of college football’s most complex defenses despite his inexperience. He wasn’t a one-trick pony, either, lining up in the slot, boundary, and even at safety at times for Michigan. However, he still projects as a slot-only cornerback at the NFL level due to his size.

Sainristil’s receiver background also shows up in his ball skills, with the corner recording six interceptions in 2023. He has great hands, puts himself in a good position to make plays, and is a natural as a ball carrier.

Sainristil's receiver background shows up whenever the ball is in his hands. 6(!) interceptions in 2023. pic.twitter.com/uhgbAyaT0E — Ryland Bickley (@_Ryland_B) March 26, 2024

However, in coverage he’s still a work in progress in some ways. He has the quickness to excel in man coverage, but has a bad habit of leaving too much separation.

Other nitpicks show up as well. His backpedal is smooth but his hip switch can be a little awkward. He’s still learning to trust his eyes in coverage and could improve getting his head around when the ball is in the air. It’s important to remember: Sainristil a fifth-year senior, but a second-year cornerback. There’s still some development to be done.

Strengths

Physical presence near the line of scrimmage

Solid athlete, great quickness

Receiver background, above-average ball skills

Weaknesses

Undersized at 5’9, 182 pounds

Still learning the nuances of the position as a converted receiver

What others are saying about Mike Sainristil

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com

Reliable and tough with the athleticism and upside to keep getting better as a nickel corner. Sainristil is a former receiver who plays with surprising field awareness and attention to detail as a zone defender. He has the twitch and footwork to stay connected with routes in man coverage but needs more experience at the position to operate with better recognition and feel for the routes. He showed off top-notch ball skills with six interceptions (two for scores) in 2023 and has no problem stepping up and doing his part as a run defender. Sainristil isn’t there yet but should keep improving and has a chance to become a starting nickel in time.

Currently, Sainristil projects to continue playing the nickel at the next level, and he’s likely boxed in there due to his size. While this means he might not be as versatile as other corners in the draft, the nickel is becoming more and more valuable at the next level, and he can be an immediate contributor there in the NFL. Sainristil will likely be selected somewhere near the end of the second round or the start of the third round. Whoever drafts him will be getting a fierce, hard-nosed player whose best years are still ahead of him.

Tyler Forness of Vikings Wire

His motor never stops. Is an ultra aggressive defender who loves to attack the football... Can get manipulated at the stem. Falls often for subtle head and shoulder fakes and allows separation... Sainristil is an aggressive slot cornerback that can thrive there but his size won’t allow him to be successful on the outside consistently. Tackling needs to be improved but some technique coaching can help fix that.

Mike Sainristil’s fit with the Steelers

The Steelers don’t have a strong candidate to be their starting slot cornerback in 2024, making a player like Sainristil a great fit for the black and gold. He’s been projected as a fringe first-rounder by some, but he’ll likely go sometime on Day 2, where the Steelers have three picks. Slot cornerback has a lower positional value than several other starting spots on defense, meaning that Sainristil could last until the third. If so, he’d be a home run pick.

Sainristil would give the Steelers the physical, quick, and long-term presence in the slot the team hasn’t had since Mike Hilton. He even has the disposition of an AFC North defensive back. His skills in coverage are still a bit of a work in progress, but if Sainristil has shown anything, it’s that he’s a quick learner and a football player through and through. With the requisite athleticism to improve on his shortcomings, he’ll be a quality defender at the next level.

TL;DR — A receiver turned All-American cornerback at Michigan, Sainristil is a developing nickel cornerback who makes up for his lack of size by being a heat-seeking missile near the line of scrimmage.

What are your thoughts on Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil? And which draft prospects would you like to see profiled next? Let us know in the comments below!