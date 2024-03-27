Could the Steelers be open to trading RB Jaylen Warren?

On March 3 news broke that the Steelers have their first pre-draft visit scheduled and it is with Washington RB Dillon Johnson despite having one of the best RB tandems in the NFL with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Behind the Steel Curtain’s own Ryland Bickley did a nice profile of Dillon, describing him as a strong runner without breakaway speed or the agility to make defenders miss in space.

That description of Dillon is one that could be applied to both Harris and Warren as well. Why would the Steelers be interested in adding a third running back of the same style? Maybe it is simply to add depth as they move into a more run-heavy offense than they had in the past few years, or maybe it isn’t an addition to the running back roster at all. Could the interest in Johnson be for the purpose of replacing Warren? Sure, they did just add veteran RB Cordarrelle Patterson in free agency, but likely more so to function as a kick returner with the new rules in place rather than to actually run the ball.

With the recent trades of Diontae Johnson and Kenny Pickett, Omar Khan has demonstrated that being productive or a fan favorite isn’t necessarily going to keep you in Pittsburgh. Warren has been both, so why might he be moved out of the Steel City? Khan is known for being very numbers-driven with a keen sense of player value across the league. In trades, he has sold high with Chase Claypool and bought low with Justin Fields.

In the Diontae Johnson trade, he showed a willingness to move on from productivity rather than pay up for a new contract when there is a very deep draft class of inexpensive talent at the position. The supply of WRs lowered the value to the Steelers of Diontae Johnson’s future services, so Khan traded him for a veteran cornerback and a swap of draft picks.

Jaylen Warren’s trade value

In the case of Warren, an unusually low supply of running back draft talent may have resulted in an inquiry or two of his availability via trade leading to the Steelers showing interest in Dillon Johnson. According to Drafttek, over the past six years there has been an average of four running backs taken in the first two rounds, yet this year only one is projected in that range. For Rounds 1-3 that average has been 7.2, but this year, the projection is just four.

While the running back position has lost value due to being able to usually find effective running backs in later rounds, this lack of talent early on in 2024 doesn’t bode well for players sliding toward day three. A team that in other years may have been fine with a mid-to-late-round rookie could be willing to trade that pick for Warren instead. On a rookie contract now and becoming a restricted free agent after this season, Warren is inexpensive and has already answered the question of whether or not he can produce at the NFL level.

Back to the earlier mention of Khan buying low and selling high, Warren may never have more trade value than he does today. His upcoming RFA status essentially has him on a 2-year contract for $4 million. That contract adds a great amount of trade value to Warren’s on-field abilities.

The Houston Texans just traded a seventh-round pick to the Bengals for Joe Mixon, but had to pay Mixon a $13 million signing bonus on his new deal. Last April the Eagles sent a future 4th-round pick and a 30-spot swap of picks in the seventh round to the Lions for D’Andre Swift as Swift was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Compared to Mixon, Warren is cheap. Compared to Swift, his two years of contract control are more valuable. When factoring in the added value of his contract, Warren’s two seasons as a part-timer stack up to Mixon and Swift the two years before they were traded. Per year, Mixon just signed for $9 million and Swift for $8 million while Warren sits at about $2 million.

Swift 250 rushes, 1159 yards, 4.6 avg, 10 TDS, 110 receptions, 841 yards, 7.6 avg, 5 TDs

Mixon 467 rushes, 1848 yards, 3.96 avg, 16 TDs, 112 catches, 817 yards, 7.5 avg, 5 TDs

Warren 226 rushes, 1163 yards, 5.1 avg, 5 TDs, 89 catches, 584 yards, 6.56 avg, 0 TDs

It takes two teams to complete a trade. As we have moved from free agency towards the draft, who could be the Steelers’ dance partner here? The Dallas Cowboys let Tony Pollard move on in free agency and their RB room is currently led by Rico Dowdle who has a total of 96 carries during his four years in the NFL. Similarly, the Las Vegas Raiders let Josh Jacobs leave town and now have a running back room led by Zamir White and his 121 carries over two years. The only less talented group of running backs might be the 2024 draft class. Either of these teams might be willing to use a draft pick to add Warren to the mix.

Performance reasons to move Warren

Despite Warren being cheap and good, the Steelers may want to move on to a Dillon Johnson type because Warren may have reached his peak already. While the rest of the Steeler offense broke out for the unheard-of 400-yard game and a pair of equally rare 30-point games after the firing of Matt Canada, Warren took a step back. I’m not using Canada’s final game in this comparison when Warren had a 74-yard TD as that was a statistical outlier (in 225 other career attempts he’s never had a run longer than 31 yards) and it would make the stat comparison even worse.

Warren with Canada : 25 games, 148 rushes, 743 yards, 5.0 avg , 2 fumbles, 0 lost, 59 catches, 432 yards, 7.3 avg .

: 25 games, 148 rushes, 743 yards, , 2 fumbles, 0 lost, 59 catches, 432 yards, . Warren since Canada: 7 games, 69 rushes, 291 yards, 4.2 avg, 3 fumbles, 2 lost, 27 catches, 136 yards, 5.0 avg.

Since Canada, Warren has been getting about 50% more touches and his average has dropped 16% from 5.0 (6.2 if the final Canada game were included) down to 4.2 yards per carry. Even worse is the 32% drop in yards per reception from 7.3 down to 5.0. Meanwhile, fumbles have increased from one every 104 touches to one every 32 touches. Again, all of these drop-offs for Warren took place while the offense was having its best games. It may been that a lighter workload made Warren more effective or possibly the league has seen enough tape of him to know what to expect when he has the ball. Either way, it is undeniable that things trended down in a big way for Warren over the last 7 games.

Trading Warren would create a need at RB2, but with Najee Harris as a durable workhorse at RB1, it’s conceivable that a rookie like Johnson could fill that role. Drafttek has Dillon listed as prospect No. 258 in a draft that only has 257 picks; he should be available late. New OC Arthur Smith turned Derrick Henry into a Hall of Famer after his first three unspectacular years, turned 5th-round pick Tyler Allgeier into a 1,000-yard rusher, and converted 30-year-old WR\KR Cordarrelle Patterson into a 600-yard rusher in back-to-back seasons. There is no reason to believe that Smith requires a supremely skilled RB to be an effective part of his offense.

The Steelers’ scheduled pre-draft visit of a running back got little attention coming out of the combine as more focus was on how heavy the Steeler interest was in the wide receiver position (related to the then-upcoming Johnson trade) and how light the interest was in quarterbacks (related to the pursuit of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields which led to the trade of Pickett). This under-the-radar interest in running backs news could be hinting at another Omar Khan trade that nobody sees coming.

Connecting the dots:

At least two teams need legitimate RB help.

Warren should be very replaceable in Smith’s offense behind Harris.

Warren’s current contract situation adds trade value.

The Steelers have already scheduled to meet with a possible Warren replacement.

What would it take for you to part with Jaylen Warren? If the Raiders called and offered their 4th (112) for Warren and the Steelers 6th (195), should Khan say yes?