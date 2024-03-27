Terrible Towel Tales: Analyst critical of Steelers’ moves at quarterback

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Analyst Gives Steelers a C for Free Agent Haul | Chris Ward, Steelers Now
One analyst is not impressed with the Steelers’ free agency haul, however. Dan Pizzuta of the 33rd Team gave the Steelers a C, as he’s lukewarm on the moves they made and thinks there’s still a lot of areas to be addressed.
“The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room will be turned over to Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Those are two low-cost fliers to improve the quarterback play from the Kenny Pickett era. One of them could emerge to impress in Arthur Smith’s offense, but it’s also possible neither is a difference-maker,” Pizzuta wrote.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Responds to Brandon Aiyuk | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
Once the noise got loud enough, Aiyuk sent a tweet to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, letting him know he’s heard the two look alike. At the NFL Meetings, Tomlin was asked about the recent message and, with a slight laugh, responded.
“I’ve heard a lot of that recently, yes,” Tomlin said with a smirk.
A trade for Aiyuk would only add to an already big offseason for the Steelers. To this point, they’ve traded Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles and Johnson to the Panthers, signed Russell Wilson, and acquired Justin Fields through a trade with the Chicago Bears.
Rooney happy with new market, excited about additions | Dale Lolley, Steelers.com
The NFL announced new markets for several teams this week, with the Steelers’ rights being extended to Germany. They also have marketing rights in Mexico and Ireland, giving them access to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events and commercial opportunities.
“We were happy with the announcement that we were awarded Germany as our third global market opportunity so we can have more activities in Germany and look forward to continuing to build our fans,” Rooney said Tuesday as the meetings concluded.
That announcement also opens the opportunity for the Steelers to perhaps host a game in Germany at some point in the future, along with potential games in Mexico and Ireland, as well.
