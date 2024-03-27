Terrible Towel Tales: Analyst critical of Steelers’ moves at quarterback

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

One analyst is not impressed with the Steelers’ free agency haul, however. Dan Pizzuta of the 33rd Team gave the Steelers a C, as he’s lukewarm on the moves they made and thinks there’s still a lot of areas to be addressed. “The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room will be turned over to Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Those are two low-cost fliers to improve the quarterback play from the Kenny Pickett era. One of them could emerge to impress in Arthur Smith’s offense, but it’s also possible neither is a difference-maker,” Pizzuta wrote.

Once the noise got loud enough, Aiyuk sent a tweet to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, letting him know he’s heard the two look alike. At the NFL Meetings, Tomlin was asked about the recent message and, with a slight laugh, responded. “I’ve heard a lot of that recently, yes,” Tomlin said with a smirk. A trade for Aiyuk would only add to an already big offseason for the Steelers. To this point, they’ve traded Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles and Johnson to the Panthers, signed Russell Wilson, and acquired Justin Fields through a trade with the Chicago Bears.