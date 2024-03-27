Steelers NFL Draft 2024: Bailey mock draft 2.0

With the first waves of NFL free agency having come and gone, the Steelers still have glaring needs on the offensive side of the ball, which I address in my second Steelers mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 20: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

The worst kept secret is that if Mims is available at 20, the Steelers are taking him. At the Combine, there were a lot of conversations about how much Pittsburgh likes Mims, as well. This would allow the Steelers to move Broderick Jones to left tackle and start Mims on the right side.

Round 2, Pick 38 (projected trade with Titans): C Zach Frazier, West Virginia

The Steelers use their extra draft capital acquired from the Kenny Pickett trade to move up and complete their offensive line by taking Frazier. They send the No. 51 and No. 98 picks to the Titans to move up to No. 38 and select their new franchise center to give them a lineup of Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, Frazier, James Daniels, and Amarius Mims.

Round 3, Pick 84: WR Jamari Thrash, Louisville

Thrash could be the immediate replacement for Diontae Johnson. That’s not to say he’ll immediately be as good, but the potential is there. He is great against man coverage and creating his own space, and his 2.35 yards per route run was higher than the national average. Over his last two seasons at Louisville, he caught 124 balls for 1,971 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Round 4, Pick 119: WR Malik Washington, Virginia

I think the Steelers double dip at receiver. It doesn’t look like the Tyler Boyd deal is getting done, and the likes of Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, and Calvin Austin will compete to be the fourth receiver on the depth chart. Washington was one of the best pure slot receivers in college football in 2023. He caught 111 passes for 1,384 yards and nine touchdowns. He had one of the highest yards per route run in the nation at 3.15, and his 35 missed tackles forced led all of college football. He was also second in the nation in receptions from the slot and he led the country in receiving yards from the slot. A wide receiver room of Thrash as the X, George Pickens as the Y, and Washington in the slot with Jefferson, Austin, and Watkins (or Denzel Mims/Marquez Callaway if one of them beat out Watkins for a roster spot) sounds good to me.

Round 6, Pick 178: CB Kamal Hadden, Tennessee

Hadden is one of my favorite sleeper cornerbacks in this class. In a normal year that wasn’t so stacked, he would be a day two pick. He allowed just 12 catches for 96 yards all season and picked off three passes. He allowed a passer rating of seven in 2023. SEVEN. He could come in and start before the middle of the season. I’d say Week 1, but we know how the Steelers handled Joey Porter Jr. last season, so don’t expect them to start a sixth-round rookie from day one. Regardless, this would be a home run in the sixth round.

Round 6, Pick 195: DT Marcus Harris, Auburn

Harris was tremendous against the run on the defensive interior, but also wreaked havoc as a pass rusher. He had seven sacks and 16 hurries on the quarterback. Pittsburgh’s defensive line depth is shaky at best, even after the signing of Dean Lowry. It’s very possible Harris could come in and outperform DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk.