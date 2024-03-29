10 former Steelers still available in free agency

Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers still have a number of roster needs. Adding some unsigned former Steelers from 2023 could provide needed depth for the black and gold, especially as NFL rules now permit veterans on teams’ practice squads.

CB Patrick Peterson

Be prepared for a slew of cornerbacks and safeties on this list. The Steelers gutted their secondary entering the 2024 offseason, but entering the draft, they are still missing a lot of depth at those positions.

The Steelers parted ways with veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson in 2024 after one year of his two-year deal, largely for cap savings. Peterson is in the twilight of his career and is no longer worth CB2 money, but he still provided a veteran presence in the Steelers locker room with some positional versatility. His coverage improved as last season went on as well.

In a depth role with a reduced paycheck in 2024, Peterson is a solid candidate to return to the Steelers, and there seems to be interest from both sides.

Also available: CB Levi Wallace

CB Chandon Sullivan

Sullivan provided middling play for the Steelers as a nickel corner in 2023, having some terrible lapses in coverage that have likely resulted in his nonexistent free agent market. But the Steelers’ current options at slot corner are equally vacant, and Sullivan at least knows the defense. If he can be had for the veteran minimum, he wouldn’t be a bad training camp addition as a plan B to whatever the Steelers’ current projections are for the slot position.

S Eric Rowe

Eric Rowe was a late-season desperation signing for the injury-ravaged Steelers in 2023 that actually paid off. He was notably lacking in the speed department, but provided starting-quality free safety play overall, even nabbing an interception in his limited appearances.

Rowe only appeared in three regular season games in 2023, but was surprisingly good for a player signed off the couch. With a full offseason and training camp to stay in shape, the veteran defender might still have some gas in the tank. Like the other players on this list, Rowe could be a quality depth signing if his contract is at or close to the veteran minimum.

S Elijah Riley

Elijah Riley was a member of the Steelers’ 53-man roster to start last season, even appearing in the mix for the starting nickel cornerback spot. With versatility as a slot defender as well as a strong safety, Riley has also been a physical presence on special teams throughout his career.

Still unsigned at this point in free agency, Riley would be a smart addition for the Steelers if available at the right price. He’d provide some depth at both nickel and safety — two spots where the Steelers desperately need some more names — and his special teams ability would make him a dark-horse candidate yet again for the final 53. Former Steelers cornerback James Pierre signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency, possibly opening up a depth spot in the Steelers’ corner/safety room for a new special teams ace.

Also available: S Keanu Neal

LB Kwon Alexander

Kwon Alexander was a starting-caliber member of the Steelers’ linebacker rotation in 2023 before a torn Achilles ended his season. Before then, Alexander was looking like a great signing as an athletic and extremely aggressive defender.

Alexander remains incredibly injury-prone, and with Cole Holcomb still on the Steelers roster, Pittsburgh likely doesn’t need two inside linebackers with massive injury question marks entering the 2024 season. Additionally, with the signing of Patrick Queen in free agency, an argument could be made that the Steelers don’t have much of a need at linebacker. Still, Alexander has recovered from major injuries before, and until proven otherwise, should remain on the Steelers’ radar as a potential depth signing on defense.

LB Myles Jack

Similarly to Eric Rowe, Myles Jack was signed late in the 2023 season by the Steelers to cover for a slew of injuries on defense. In fact, Pittsburgh signed Jack out of retirement, and the linebacker was still getting into football shape in the three games he appeared in.

However, Jack provided above-the-line play at linebacker despite having clearly lost a step, and in 2023 he was only a year removed from being one of Pittsburgh’s starting linebackers. It’s unclear if Jack is still flirting with retirement, and like Kwon Alexander, he has a worrying medical history, but it’s worth adding that he’s only 28 years old.

The Steelers might be looking for potential and youth when it comes to their inside linebacker depth this upcoming season, but Jack is still a capable veteran worth keeping an eye on if linebacker injuries pile up for Pittsburgh for yet another season.

Also available: LBs Chapelle Russell, Mykal Walker

OLB Markus Golden

Perhaps the most surprising Steeler from 2023 to remain unsigned by the team is Markus Golden, who was a fantastic rotational edge rusher for Pittsburgh in 2023, recording four sacks. Golden was a high-effort, savvy veteran last season who was impressively productive when called upon.

With another productive depth outside linebacker in Nick Herbig on their roster, the Steelers may not view bringing Golden back as a priority. However, edge rushers remain the primary playmakers of the Steelers’ defense, and having great depth at the position is essential. Unless Golden’s asking price is unreasonable, both sides would be wise to work towards a reunion in 2024.

RB Godwin Igwebuike

Godwin Igwebuike was a mid-season signing by the Steelers who managed to stick around on the active roster the rest of the 2023 season, finding a spot as the Steelers’ starting kick returner. He had some promising moments there, even making a clever play against Baltimore that might’ve been the Steelers’ special teams highlight of the season.

However, Igwebuike never saw touches on offense despite being the team’s RB3, and with the Steelers’ recent signing of Cordarrelle Patterson, it appears that Igwebuike no longer factors into Pittsburgh’s future roster plans. However, if the veteran Patterson turns out to not be worth his deal or ever misses time with injury, expect Igwebuike to be a likely signing.

Related Steelers sign RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Also available: RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (UFL)

WR Miles Boykin

Miles Boykin has offered the Steelers next to nothing on offense the past two seasons, but he’s made up for it through his excellent special teams play. Like Markus Golden, it’s surprising that the Steelers haven’t re-signed Boykin yet, unless there’s a financial dispute or the Steelers are hoping to find a special-teams capable wideout who can play a bigger role on offense.

Still, if the Steelers plan on keeping six wide receivers on their roster like they often do, Boykin would be a no-brainer to keep around. Even if Boykin is largely limited to special teams, the Arthur Smith offense isn’t known for using many wide receivers, keeping Boykin’s specialist spot safe. Additionally, the aforementioned loss of James Pierre in free agency may make the Steelers more likely to keep their other starting gunner on the team.

Also available: WR Allen Robinson II

C Mason Cole

Mason Cole had an unfortunate 2023 season, regressing from a well-liked Steelers starter to a player most wanted released. No longer a starting-caliber player, Pittsburgh released Cole ahead of free agency, gaining a few million in cap space.

However, Pittsburgh still lacks a backup plan at center entering the upcoming draft, and while Cole certainly underperformed in 2023, it’s worth noting that he struggled with injury during the season. He also provided solid play as a starter in 2022. If he’s willing to come back for a reduced price, Cole could be a good addition as a backup center with NFL experience if he’s completely healthy.