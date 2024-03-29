Steelers March Sadness Tournament: Final Four

It’s been a journey of defeat, but we’re just steps away from the destination. All month, we’ve taken the 64 saddest moments in Pittsburgh Steelers history and made them face off, NCAA-style. Today we unveil the Final Four, as determined by your votes.

Pierogi Bracket winner

No. 1 seed: Super Bowl XXX, 1/28/96 — O’Donnell’s second 4th quarter INT

With 4:08 left in the fourth quarter, trailing 20-17, Pittsburgh still had a chance for a miracle comeback. On second down from their own 32-yard line, Neil O’Donnell threw his second and most fatal interception to Larry Brown. Two plays later, Emmitt Smith scored to make the score 27-17.

1/28/96 SB 30

Steelers trailing 20-17 with 4:08 in the 4th quarter.

Neil O'Donnell throws his 2nd interception to Larry Brown.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/oyPimDDa77 — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

Halupki Bracket winner

No. 1 seed: Super Bowl XLV, 2/6/2011 — Rashard Mendenhall’s fumble

Pittsburgh was trailing 21-17 at the start of the fourth quarter, but momentum was on their side. The Steelers were facing a second-and-two at the Green Bay 33, when they handed the ball off to Rashard Mendenhall. He was hit behind the line of scrimmage by Clay Matthews and Ryan Pickett, separating the ball from his body, which was then recovered by the Packers.

2/6/11 Super Bowl 45

Steelers trailing 21-17 at the start of the 4th.

2nd & 2 at the Green Bay 33.

Rashard Mendenhall is separated from the ball by Clay Matthews and Ryan Pickett.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/ZRYsoLQuGS — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? Neil’s 2nd INT SB XXX

Mendenhall’s fumble SB XLV vote view results 65% Neil’s 2nd INT SB XXX (29 votes)

34% Mendenhall’s fumble SB XLV (15 votes) 44 votes total Vote Now

Chipped Ham Bracket winner

The Steelers had five minutes left in the game and needed a touchdown to win. Neil O’Donnell drove Pittsburgh across the field, ultimately giving the Steelers a first-and-goal from the nine yard line. It would all come down to a fourth-and-goal from the three. O’Donnell was looking for Barry Foster in the shallow of the end zone, but linebacker Dennis Gibson broke up the pass.

1/15/95 AFC Championship in PGH

4th & goal from the 3-yard line.

Neil O'Donnell was looking for Barry Foster to win the game. Dennis Gibson broke up the pass.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/XM0uVH8qer — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

versus...

Banana Split Bracket winner

No. 1 seed: Week 13 at Bengals, 12/4/17 — Shazier’s career-ending injury

It was the first quarter of Monday Night Football. Cincinnati had just entered the red zone on their opening drive, after picking off Ben Roethlisberger three plays earlier. Facing a second-and-five, Ryan Shazier appeared to make a routine tackle to prevent Josh Malone from getting the first down. In reality, he suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury that would end his career on the spot.

12/4/17 Week 13 in Cincinnati.

Ryan Shazier suffers a life-altering spinal cord injury that would end his career on the spot.#steelers #herewego pic.twitter.com/1M803HkTeO — SteelersMarchSadness (@SteelrsMarchSad) February 26, 2024

Poll Which Moment Moves On? AFCC ‘95: 3 More Yards

Shazier Injury vote view results 36% AFCC ‘95: 3 More Yards (17 votes)

63% Shazier Injury (29 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now

Next week, we’ll complete the journey by finally picking the ultimate saddest moment.