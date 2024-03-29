Terrible Towel Tales: Travis Kelce’s funny James Harrison story

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

“I’ll tell you what, I talked smack to the wrong guy. James Harrison, man. I ended up getting his wrath,” Kelce said. ”He played the outside backer position where he’d be sometimes be over number two in the slot. We’re playing in Pittsburgh. I’m talking a little bit of s*** to him. He’s staring at me with the black visor. Can’t really see if he’s looking at me but I know he’s looking at me. Because he’s not saying anything. “Couple quarters go by. I’m looking in at the ball because it’s a silent cadence. Just absolutely smoked me off the line of scrimmage. F***** up the whole play. I’m going to (quarterback Alex Smith) like, ‘I don’t what you want me to do there.’ I’m looking at the ball. He’s looking at my blindside. Obviously never talked s*** to him again.”

To wit .. Rich Eisen said on his TV show that, hey, the Pittsburgh Steelers might not have a quarterback they feel confident in after this season, so why not go sign Prescott? “What happens if they guy they went ahead and gave pole position doesn’t work out? What if they get a look at Justin Fields and say he’s not the guy,” Eisen said. “Maybe the Steelers are all in. Right now their offense costs nothing ... They’ll have the money to give Dak a multiple of that. I think the Steelers might be in on Dak and let him finish his career in Pittsburgh.”