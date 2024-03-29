Friday Happy Hour: Open Thread

Happy Friday, friends! Gather round to chat with your fellow Steelers fans.
- Legend defensive tackle Cam Heyward is entering the final (and very expensive) year on his contract with the Steelers, set to turn 35 years old in May. Do you think it’s his past season? Would you be good with the Steelers extending him another season (also, a move that could effectively push some of his cap hit into 2035)? Under what terms?
- If you could pick any fancy (or non fancy) dinner to go out to with the bill taken care of, what restaurant would you go to and what are you ordering?
- Grade Omar Khan’s overall tenure as GM and share what transactions contributed most significantly to your grade.
- After the adjustment to CB Donte Jackson’s contract, do you feel any better about Diontae Johnson’s trade?
- Do you have a guilty pleasure TV show or movie? If so, what is it?
Cheers, all!
Loading comments...