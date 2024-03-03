2024 NFL Combine Open Thread OTs, OCs, Gs, and STs

The NFL in its infinite wisdom decided to go with the NFL Channel only this year.

The Steelers hold picks #20 - 1st, #51 - 2nd, #84 - 3rd, #120 & #121 - 4th, #197 - 6th, #238 - 7th.

Today we have OTs, OCs, Gs, and STs. My guess is no guard in this draft, but everything else is on the table.

OT is going to happen, probably in the first depending on who falls to 20. I’m leaving out anyone that probably won’t be available.

J.C. Latham: Alabama - 6’ 6” 335lbs.

Amarius Mims: Georgia - 6’ 6” 330lbs.

Jordan Morgan: Arizona - 6’ 6” 320lbs.

Tyler Guyton: Oklahoma. - 6’ 7” 327lbs.

OCs to watch:

Jackson Powers-Johnson: Oregon - 6’ 3” 320lbs. 1st round.

Zach Frazier: West Virginia - 6” 2” 306lbs. 3rd.

Sedrick Van Pran: Georgia - 6’ 3” 310lbs. 3rd. The Steelers could have 3/5 Georgia OL next year.

ST.

Tory Taylor: Iowa - 6’ 4” 231lbs. He’s no Pressly Harvin, but he’s a pretty large punter. 6th, though he might not make it this far. Do the Raiders need a punter?

Let us know who you’re keeping an eye on so we can watch too.