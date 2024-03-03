With the NFL Combine occurring this weekend, draft season is officially upon us. With that comes top 30 visits, where NFL teams are allowed to bring up to 30 players on individual visits to their facilities for a private meeting.

With only limited slots for visits, looking at a team’s list of top 30 visits is a great way to keep an eye on the prospects they are most interested in.

Per Ryan Fowler, the Steelers’ first reported scheduled top 30 visit of the year will be with Washington running back Dillon Johnson.

Washington RB Dillon Johnson has Top 30 visits scheduled with the Steelers, Cardinals and Vikings, a source said. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 3, 2024

Johnson was the lead back on a Washington team that made the National Championship last season.

The 6’0, 217-pound running back recorded over 1,195 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in 2023. He had a disappointing combine, running a 4.68-second 40-yard dash.

While one pre-draft visit doesn’t tell the full scope of the Steelers’ draft plans, it does hint that the Steelers might be searching for an upgrade at RB3 as they install new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s run-heavy offense.

Stay tuned to BTSC for more information on the Steelers’ pre-draft meetings as the NFL Draft approaches.