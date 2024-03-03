Report: Steelers ‘open’ to trading WR Diontae Johnson ‘if the price is right’

Could Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson be on the trading block?

The answer is “possibly,” according to NFL insider Tony Pauline, who wrote in his column today that several sources told him Johnson could be available for a trade this offseason.

“Is Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson on the trading block?” wrote Pauline. “The short answer is possibly, if the price is right... While it’s not fair to say Johnson is on the trading block, several people tell me the Steelers are open to moving the receiver if they receive fair compensation.”

It’s unclear just how much compensation a Johnson trade could get the Steelers, or how much Pittsburgh would want in order for them to move on from the talented receiver. Even Pauline states that his report doesn’t mean that the Steeles are shopping Johnson on the trade market.

In fact, an argument could be made that most players in the NFL would be available via trade for the right compensation, but the report does correlate with the Steelers’ surprising interest in several top wide receiver prospects at the 2024 NFL Combine.

Johnson has recorded 4,363 career receiving yards and 25 touchdowns in his five seasons in Pittsburgh, coming off a 717-receiving yard, five-touchdown performance in 2023. He’ll be in the last year of his contract in the 2024 season.