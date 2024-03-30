NFL draft profile 2024: Jer’Zhan Newton (Defensive tackle, Illinois)

Approaching the 2024 NFL Draft, we’ll be scouting as many of the top prospects that the Pittsburgh Steelers could have their eye on anywhere from Rounds 1 through 7. We’ll break down the prospects themselves, strengths and weaknesses, projected draft capital and their fit with the Steelers.

Throughout this draft process, we’ve focused primarily in the trenches on the offensive side of the ball, but there is a defensive lineman who warrants consideration at pick 20 in the first round should he fall. His name is Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, and by all accounts, he’s the best interior defensive lineman in the class. He’s much more than just a space eater. Newton recorded 13 combined sacks in his past two seasons at Illinois, which is unprecedented. Let’s dive into why Johnny could be a sneaky option for the black and gold.

The basics on Illinois DT Jer’Zhan Newton

Postion : Defensive tackle

: Defensive tackle Class : Redshirt Junior

: Redshirt Junior Size : 6’1, 305 pounds

: 6’1, 305 pounds Age : 21 years old

: 21 years old Projected draft round: 1st

Jer’Zhan Newton scouting report

Film breakdown

Vs. Wisconsin - October 21st, 2023

Newton’s ability to shed blockers is arguably his best trait. His hand technique and quick movements make it nearly impossible for a guard to keep him in front of them. Here he maneuvers his way into the backfield to make a great tackle on the Badgers’ running back.

As previously mentioned, Newton is just a flat-out playmaker. Even when he’s not invading the gaps he’s still able to recognize the quarterback’s decision to run and shed his block to force a fumble. He has an uncanny nose for the football and an incredibly high IQ.

The big man has the versatility to line up all over the defensive line, and would fit in perfectly for the Steelers as a 5-tech in their 3-4 base defense. His burst off the snap is akin to an edge rusher. And check out his speed as he forces the quarterback to roll out of the pocket here and throw it away. This is a 300 pound human...

It was difficult to find any bad tape against the Badgers. Let’s check out another Big Ten opponent, the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Vs. Penn State, September 16, 2023

Generally, when a play is designed to go in the opposite direction of where a defensive lineman is lined up, he’s not supposed to be involved in the play. Not when you’re facing this dude. The Nittany Lions’ guard leaves Newton unblocked and he’s still able to chase down the ball carrier.

If there is a knock-on Newton, it’s that he’s often easily naturalized by double-teams. But even that is hardly a bad thing. If you’re forcing an opposing team to add additional bodies to block you, that generally means it frees up someone else to make a play.

Sometimes he’s just simply out massed. That could turn into a much bigger issue at the NFL level, given the fact that most guards and lineman are just much longer and heavier.

I continue to find myself in awe of Newton’s ability to do things you just don’t see interior defensive lineman do. This is a play that he’s seemingly out of completely, but he ends up batting down the pass, once again displaying his active hands and relentless energy.

Strengths

Explosive off the ball with elite flexibility

Highly productive player

Well above average pass rusher

High IQ

Violent Hands

Relentless

Weaknesses

Relatively small frame

High motor can work against him sometimes - over pursues

Frequently commits offsides penalties

What others are saying about Jer’Zhan Newton

Jer’Zhan Newton: 102 QB Pressures over the past two seasons



No other Defensive Tackle has more than 78 pic.twitter.com/1zEWeYeerR — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 8, 2024

Illinois DT Jer’Zhan Newton



Interior disruptor. Pass rush production/traits/counters. Effort + play demeanor. pic.twitter.com/VPeIMkv0yd — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 24, 2024

Illinois IDL Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton is a violent, explosive interior defender, a scouting report:



✅ Endless motor

✅ Natural leverage

✅ Mature hand usage

✅ Explosiveness and bend

✅ Agile and powerful

✅ Production



❓ Handling double teams

❓ Length

❓ Elite initial… pic.twitter.com/pgUa8KDzst — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 21, 2024

Jer’Zhan Newton’s fit with the Steelers

There seems to be a theme developing when writing scouting reports on potential Steelers first round draft picks; they are really freaking good. There’s a reason Newton is widely considered the best defensive lineman in the class. It’s just hard to find bad tape on the guy.

It is very important to mention that he underwent surgery in January to repair a partial fracture in his foot, so for the most part he hasn’t worked out for teams. I don’t think that’s going to knock him down in the draft significantly, but it may impact his stock some.

It wouldn’t if I were a general manager. He’s being compared to two players that Pittsburgh natives should be very familiar with, former Pitt and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL Calijah Kancey, and yes, the newly retired Aaron Donald, to a smaller degree.

He’s a very safe pick and would give the Steelers an elite defensive line combination for the next decade with him and Keeanu Benton.

Although the d-line isn’t a bigger need than the offensive line, cornerback, and wide-receiver, I’d have zero issues with Newton being the pick at 20.

What are your thoughts on Jer’Zhan Newton? And which draft prospects would you like to see profiled next? Let us know in the comments below!