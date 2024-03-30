- Like March the Steelers came on like a lion and out like a lamb in the free agent frenzy. What do you hoping they have going on behind the scenes?
- Mrs. SNW and I usually can come up with a compromise on any different point of view, but for the last 34+ years we haven't been able to solve one argument. Should you put Mustard and Mayo on the same sandwich?
- Easter has narrowed down to one thing for us, Easter Dinner. What are you planning for an Easter meal tomorrow?
- The good news is I’m going to have a favorite in the Final Four, the bad news is my #1 and #2 are pitted against each other in the Elite Eight on Sunday. I’m clearly pulling for Duke. Do you have a #2 still in the Dance?
Filed under:
Saturday Night Open Thread
Easter Bunny Edition
