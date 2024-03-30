 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Night Open Thread

Easter Bunny Edition

By SNW
/ new
Easter egg hunt Photo by Viola Lopes/picture alliance via Getty Images

  1. Like March the Steelers came on like a lion and out like a lamb in the free agent frenzy. What do you hoping they have going on behind the scenes?
  2. Mrs. SNW and I usually can come up with a compromise on any different point of view, but for the last 34+ years we haven't been able to solve one argument. Should you put Mustard and Mayo on the same sandwich?
  3. Easter has narrowed down to one thing for us, Easter Dinner. What are you planning for an Easter meal tomorrow?
  4. The good news is I’m going to have a favorite in the Final Four, the bad news is my #1 and #2 are pitted against each other in the Elite Eight on Sunday. I’m clearly pulling for Duke. Do you have a #2 still in the Dance?

