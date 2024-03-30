Terrible Towel Tales: Could the Steelers trade DeMarvin Leal?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Steelers DT Named Trade Candidate | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers had high expectations for third-round pick DeMarvin Leal when they selected him in the 2021 NFL Draft. But after two years and a step backward last season, one team reporter believes he could be on the move.
Leal played just 12 games in 2023, recording 15 tackles and one sack. His snap count on defense was just 25% for a second consecutive season, leaving him as a reserve piece to the defensive line while names like Armon Watts and Isaiahh Loudermilk surpassed him.
How Steelers transformed their quarterback room in 13 days | Brooke Pryor, ESPN
It was Feb. 29 when Khan was asked by the media assembled for the NFL combine about his team’s 2024 quarterback options. At that moment, Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback on the Steelers’ roster. Khan expressed “full faith” in the 2022 first-round pick.
Twenty-seven days later, as Khan sat on a terrace at the Ritz-Carlton for the league’s annual meetings, Pickett was gone, traded to Philadelphia where he’ll serve as the backup. Nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson and promising 2021 first-round draft choice Justin Fields were now the Steelers’ quarterbacks. Khan grinned.
‘Don’t Sleep’ on New First-Round Possibility for Steelers | Dave Holcomb, Heavy
For much of the offseason, pundits have billed Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson and West Virginia’s Zach Frazier as likely draft targets at center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But SI.com’s All Steelers’ Noah Strackbein threw a third name on the list of center possibilities for Pittsburgh — Duke’s Graham Barton.
Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith attended Barton’s pro day on March 28. Strackbein argued that his pro day performance appeared to lock Barton into being a first-round pick.
