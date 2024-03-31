Should Steelers re-sign CB Chandon Sullivan?

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Chandon Sullivan is still looking for a place to play for the 2024 season. Sullivan, 27, has turned into an NFL journeyman, playing for three teams in as many seasons.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly identifies Sullivan as one of the Steelers’ top available free agents.

Sullivan was brought on last year to provide help as a nickel corner and quietly had a solid year. After a season where he was one of the most targeted defensive backs in the league in 2022, he saw only 28 passes come his way, allowing 17 receptions and making one interception. But he is what he is — a role player. The one thing on Sullivan’s side is the Steelers don’t have an experienced true nickel on the roster.

Last season, Sullivan appeared in every game for the Steelers, recording 22 tackles and an interception. He also stepped in to start two games.

Sullivan was a starter during his time with the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, but reverted to more of a special teams role with the Steelers. Given the Steelers’ needs, the team could use a boost from Sullivan both as a nickel cornerback and a special teams contributor.

The Steelers may look for someone who fits the bill in the draft, but having a veteran like Sullivan compete alongside a rookie in training camp could improve Pittsburgh’s overall outlook.