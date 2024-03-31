3 biggest winners from Steelers’ free agency moves (so far)

There’s plenty for Steelers fans to reflect on from this NFL offseason as we turn the calendar into April.

While Pittsburgh didn’t make many acquisitions, a few key position groups saw significant upgrades that should inspire some optimism for the coming season. General manager Omar Khan also pulled the trigger on two impactful trades in addition to the team’s free agent signings.

Each of those deals will be included as we take a broader look at the Steelers’ biggest free agency/offseason winners so far.

Steelers free agency winners

Arthur Smith and the quarterback room

Smith, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, immediately had his work cut out for him upon being hired in late January of this year to take over command of an offense with a big question mark at the quarterback position.

The efforts of signal-callers Mason Rudolph, Mitchell Trubisky, and Kenny Pickett produced a Steelers’ passing offense that ranked 25th in passing yards per game (186.1), 21st in passer rating (84.6), and 20th in passing offense DVOA, per FTN, in 2023.

It’s always bad news when your offense ranks in the bottom third of the league in these categories.

Granted, there’s a fair amount of criticism in this area that can be attributed to former offensive coordinator Matt Canada, not just the quarterbacks, but that still leaves a fair amount of pressure on Smith to be the person to come in and right the ship.

Fortunately, Khan quickly made Smith’s job a little easier by overhauling the entire quarterback position on the depth chart, inking veteran Russell Wilson to a one-year deal, and sending the Bears a late-round draft pick in exchange for Justin Fields.

These two immediately walk in and provide a considerable upgrade over Kenny Pickett, which is not an exceptionally high bar to clear, considering the historically bad production he posted to open his career.

For context, 39 quarterbacks have started at least 24 games over their first two NFL seasons in the last decade (since 2003). Among that group, Pickett ranks last in both TD rate (1.8%) and yards per completion (10.0), 34th in passing yards per game (179.0), and 30th in passer rating (78.8).

It’s too soon for Steelers fans to celebrate and call the quarterback problem solved per se, but dealing away Pickett to the Eagles and hitting refresh at the position makes the offense and Smith the biggest winners of the offseason.

TE Pat Freiermuth

Though a hamstring injury early in the year landed Freiermuth on IR and caused him to miss five games, he saw very little involvement in the passing game when he was healthy in 2023.

The former second-round pick recorded career lows in catches (32), targets (47), and receiving yards (308) last season.

This lack of attention in Freiermuth’s direction was somewhat surprising following back-to-back years of at least 60 receptions. Fortunately, there may be some opportunity for the tight end on the horizon.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson being dealt away to the Panthers and veteran pass-catcher Allen Robinson II walking in free agency leaves a void that Freiermuth may be able to fill as the #2 target in the offense behind George Pickens.

Johnson’s departure, in particular, opens up a need for an impactful receiving role player. Since being drafted in 2019, he’d led the Steelers in targets every season and averaged 8.3 targets per game.

The biggest factor working in Freiermuth’s favor to step into a greater role is the fact that new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith led a Falcons’ offense that targeted the tight end position at a league-high 32% clip in 2023 and ranked within the top five of the NFL in this metric over his three seasons at the helm in Atlanta.

While there’s still a strong chance Pittsburgh will add to its receiving corps in the NFL Draft, the vacated role(s) left behind by Johnson and Robinson II and Smith’s influence on the scheme leave Freiermuth as another major winner from this offseason.

Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Steelers’ secondary

While the Steelers’ defense had a very successful campaign last year and ended 2023 ranked sixth in pass defense DVOA, the team experienced multiple injuries to the safety position and cycled through six different players who recorded at least 90 snaps.

One of the biggest priorities of the offseason was bringing in a reliable player who could give some ease to Minkah Fitzpatrick and be a reliable box presence as a strong safety, a problem quickly solved by the addition of former Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott on a two-year contract.

This deal is a very underrated move on Khan's part. Elliott finished ranked third-best in missed tackle rate (7.0%) and seventh in PFF run defense grading (min. 300 snaps) last season and brings a hard-hitting presence to Pittsburgh’s secondary.

His presence should make for a nice upgrade over last year’s piecemeal duo of Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal, the latter of whom was released after failing a physical.

