Broncos formally announce plans to release QB Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos officially announced their intent to release veteran quarterback Russell Wilson on Monday, meaning yet another veteran quarterback is set to hit the free agent market in the 2024 season. The move was expected, as Wilson’s sizable contract made it unlikely the Broncos would be able to find a trade partner. The move will make Wilson a free agent for the first time in his career

The move comes just two seasons after the Broncos traded the farm to acquire Wilson, sending a sizeable package including two first round picks, two second round picks, a fifth round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant in exchange for Russell Wilson and a 2022 fourth-rounder.

Adding insult to injury, Denver signed him to a five-year, $245 million contract extension after the trade, including a $50 million signing bonus, only to move on two years later. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero notes that the Broncos will owe Wilson $39 million guaranteed this year, minus the salary he’ll receive from signing with a new team, with financial implications through the 2026 season.

Assuming Russell Wilson is designated a post-June 1 cut, the aftermath looks like this for the #Broncos ...



2024:

$39 million cash*, $35.4M cap



2025:

$0 cash, $49.6M cap



2026:

Off books



A $255.4M salary cap makes that pill go down a little easier ...



(*Minus offsets) — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 4, 2024

Adding even more insult to injury is a look back at the assets the Broncos could have drafted With the first-round picks the Seahawks received in the trade, they drafted tackle Charles Cross and cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Witherspoon, in particular, was stellar in Year 1 for the Seahawks, making the Pro Bowl following a season where he produced one interception (a 97-yard pick-six), a forced fumble, three sacks and 79 total tackles, including 8 tackles for loss.

Wilson’s status as an impending free agent means he’ll now join veterans Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Mason Rudolph, Ryan Tannehill, Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett among others in the open market this offseason as a potential option for the Steelers to consider, should they look to move on from third-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. Despite his challenging tenure with the Broncos, it seems likely that Wilson would only come to terms with a team in free agency with the expectation that he’s signing as the starting quarterback. That being said, it seems that a Steelers-Russell Wilson pairing is unlikely if there’s any truth behind GM Omar Khan’s open support for Pickett at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Over 15 games in 2023, Wilson totaled 3,097 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while ranking seventh in the league with a 98.0 NFL passer rating (min. 200 dropbacks).